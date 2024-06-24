Nava Health Increases its Geographic Footprint With Opening of Montvale New Jersey Location

The first Nava Center in New Jersey Represents the Start of the Northeast Expansion

COLUMBIA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2024 / Nava Health, a leader in integrative and functional medicine, announces the official opening of its first location in New Jersey at The Shoppes at DePiero Farm, at 34 Farm View in Montvale, N.J. The center will open its doors to the public on Monday, July 1st, 2024, bringing a groundbreaking approach to personalized longevity medicine to this dynamic New Jersey community.

Nava Health isn't just about treating illness; the Company views healthcare as a proactive journey toward optimal well-being. Recognizing the growing emphasis and effectiveness of preventative and longevity-focused medicine, Nava Health offers a comprehensive suite of services tailored to empower individuals. Offerings include functional medicine, focused on the root causes of health issues; regenerative medicine, which aims to restore cellular and tissue function; and personalized wellness plans that provide a roadmap for long-term health.

The new Montvale location at The Shoppes at DePiero Farm represents a significant milestone in Nava Health's expansion in the Northeast, and directly situates the center in a sought-after shopping destination in Northern New Jersey. As the newest resident at THE FARM, Nava Health is thrilled to bring Montvale residents a revolutionary approach to healthcare.

"For over a decade, Nava Health has transformed the health of over 40,000 patients in the mid-Atlantic region," says Zach Dancel, Chief Operating Officer. "We're thrilled to bring our effective methods and years of expertise to Montvale, New Jersey. We're eager to continue making a positive impact with our personalized, data-driven approach to wellness."

"Montvale embraces a culture of well-being that truly resonates with Nava Health's philosophy," says Bernie Dancel, Founder and CEO. "Our unique and proven approach to health optimization offers our clients the opportunity to tailor their personal healthcare approach through both traditional and non-traditional treatments as they seek the best way to manage their health. We're excited to expand our presence and introduce Nava Health to a new audience in the Northeast.

Montvale Location Opening Spearheads Nava's Expansion in the Northeast

The opening at Montvale comes after recent openings in Charlotte, Boca Raton, and Columbia, showcasing Nava Health's dedication to growing the visibility and accessibility of cutting-edge healthcare.

Montvale's charming neighborhoods and strong sense of community provide an ideal location for Nava Health as a complement to the community's existing offerings. By prioritizing preventative care, personalized wellness plans, and addressing the root causes of health concerns, Nava Health empowers individuals to feel their best and thrive - a perfect fit for Montvale's health-conscious residents and busy professionals.

Please visit navacenter.com to learn more about Nava Health's transformative approach to wellness and its new Montvale location.

About Nava Health

Nava Health is a vertically integrated, tech-enabled healthcare practice combining integrative, functional, preventive, and regenerative medicine. Our innovative medical practice uses a data-driven, personalized approach to optimize health and increase longevity. We provide each client with an individualized wellness roadmap tailored to their specific symptoms, medical needs, and personal goals. All client wellness roadmaps result from a proprietary diagnostic process, the "Nava Method," which utilizes data and specially designed software to create optimal personalized client outcomes. To learn more visit navacenter.com.

Media Contact:

Suzanne Coblentz

Scoblentz@navacenter.com

Investor Contact:

John Nesbett/Jen Belodeau

IMS Investor Relations

nava@imsinvestorrelations.com

SOURCE: Nava Health

