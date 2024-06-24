Net Savings Link Inc: NSAV Announces Agreement with Staynex Group PTE, Ltd.

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2024 / Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTC PINK:NSAV), a leading Web3, blockchain and digital asset technology company, announced today the completion of a Revenue Sharing Agreement (RSA) with Staynex Group PTE, Ltd., effective June 18, 2024.

Under the terms of the Agreement, NSAVx.com, Inc. will market Staynex's Monthly Subscription Membership Plans, JETset (Travel) Passes, and Time-share and Experience-Share NFTs to its expanding user base on its NSAVx.com CEX Exchange https://nsavx.com/ and the Company's TheAlley.io website https://www.thealley.io. For each order placed for these products, Staynex will pay NSAVx.com, Inc. a 20% commission in perpetuity.

Staynex boasts over 2.5 million hotels, resorts, and serviced apartments onboarded. As a disruptive Web3 travel and stay membership platform, Staynex leverages AI and blockchain technology to offer Travel2Earn loyalty program with gamification, crypto payments, crypto debit/credit cards and AI curated listings.

Kevin Simon, CEO of NSAV, stated, "We are proud to align NSAV with Yuen Wong and the Staynex team. This fully executed RSA is the first step in what we believe will be a long-term relationship. Effective immediately, we begin marketing the Staynex portfolio of products to our growing customer base. With the global travel industry reaching $1.9 trillion in 2023, we see the Staynex Web3 platform as a global disruptor to this growing industry. It is our intention to begin testing NSAVpay within the Staynex sandbox, with a goal of integrating their 2.5 million hotels, resorts, and apartments into our crypto marketplace."

Yuen Wong, CEO of Staynex, added, "Staynex is delighted with this long-term strategic partnership which additionally will also bring travel joys with cheaper rates to the NSAV community as well. As a welcome gift to the NSAV community, we are happy to offer whitelist allocations for our One-Price-For-All Public Round Token Offering coming in July."

For Staynex whitelist allocation specifically for the NSAV community, please send an email with the subject "Whitelist" to hello@nsavxtoken.com and indicate your wallet address.

For more information about the Staynex Web3 platform, including the upcoming token launch information, please visit www.staynex.vip.

For more information about Staynex and its key features, please visit https://x.com/staynexcom.

About Net Savings Link, Inc.: NSAV's vision is the establishment of a fully integrated technology company, which provides turnkey technological solutions to the Web3, blockchain and digital asset industries. The Company drives innovation in the digital currency space by developing advanced blockchain technologies, digital assets, and market solutions that bridge the gap between traditional business frameworks and the future of decentralized technology. Over time, the Company plans to provide a wide range of services such as software solutions, e-commerce, financial services, advisory services and information technology.

