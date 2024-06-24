Crestcom International, LLC: Terrance McCray Joins the Crestcom Network

Crestcom International, LLC welcomes Terrance McCray to its global franchise network

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2024 / Crestcom International is proud to announce a new authorized licensee, Terrance McCray, founder and owner of Principés Consulting. Terrance will provide leadership development for clients in the Arlington, Alexandria, and Southern Fairfax areas of Virginia.





Terrance McCray





With over 29 years of leadership experience, Terrance has gained insight from a broad range of experiences working his way up from front-line associate, supervisor, and manager to department head and director, within the aerospace and logistics industries, to chief operations and chief executive as an entrepreneur.

Terrance also earned his Master's in Business Administration and has completed all but the dissertation requirements for a PhD in Organizational Leadership. He is passionate about unraveling the intricacies of leadership and people management within complex and unpredictable environments.

Terrance is deeply committed to continuous learning and developing new leaders. When asked why he wanted to partner with Crestcom, he explained, "In my years of experience, Crestcom provides an essential element to leadership training that is commonly missing in other programs, and that is an application plan and accountability to individual development. Most other programs make the trainee feel good about leadership, providing them insight on 'what they should do' but fall short on providing them with insight on 'how to do it' as it relates to their current circumstances. When I realized that Crestcom offers this essential element, I knew I wanted to partner with them in adding value to others."

Terrance is an excellent addition to Crestcom's global network of leadership development professionals. His expertise in driving results and his passion for helping people grow as leaders make him a valuable resource for any organization striving to unlock its full potential.

About Crestcom

Crestcom International, LLC is an international leadership development organization that has trained more than one million leaders for 25,000 businesses in 60 countries across the globe. Crestcom does this through a unique blend of live-facilitated multimedia video, interactive exercises, and shared learning experiences, followed by action plans and accountability sessions to ensure measured development in key leadership competency areas.

For more information or to schedule an interview, please contact Cara Rufo at cara.rufo@crestcom.com.

Contact Information

Cara Rufo

Director of Marketing

cara.rufo@crestcom.com

(303) 267-8200

