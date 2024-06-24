Valimail Wins 2024 Fortress Cybersecurity Award

Valimail Enforce DMARC Software Recognized for Providing Organizations With Best Solution For Continuous Enforcement and Protection Against Phishing and Impersonation Attacks

Valimail , the leading provider of email authentication and anti-impersonation solutions, announced today that it has been named a winner in the Authentication & Identity category of the prestigious 2024 Fortress Cybersecurity Award presented by the Business Intelligence Group. Valimail was recognized for its industry-leading automated DMARC software, Valimail Enforce , which provides organizations with the best solution for continuous enforcement and protection against phishing and impersonation attacks.

Valimail Enforce is the most effective solution for achieving continuous DMARC enforcement without requiring any DNS modifications. It offers a range of benefits, including up to a 10% boost in email deliverability after successfully implementing DMARC enforcement and one-click authorization for up to 100% of services within your ecosystem. Additionally, it provides unlimited SPF lookups, ensuring that no legitimate email is ever blocked, and guarantees continuous DMARC protection through auto-configuration and updates.

Valimail Enforce achieves continuous DMARC (Domain-based Message Authentication, Reporting, and Conformance) enforcement without the need for manual SPF and DKIM configuration. Its key features include DMARC automation through a single, user-friendly interface that allows for the control of all SPF, DKIM, and DMARC operations across all domains and services. Valimail's patented Instant SPF® solution provides unlimited SPF lookups, ensuring scalability and reliability. The platform offers Precision Sender Intelligence, granting total visibility into domains and automatically identifying senders by name. Additionally, Valimail Enforce includes Privacy-safe RUF+, which is the most secure way to obtain real-time email insights, discover sending service owners, and diagnose failing services.

"In today's digital age, cybersecurity is no longer optional - it's essential," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer at the Business Intelligence Group. "We are proud to recognize Valimail for its innovative solutions and unwavering commitment to protecting our data and infrastructure from ever-evolving cyber threats."

"We are honored to receive recognition from the esteemed panel of judges at the Business Intelligence Group's 2024 Fortress Cybersecurity Award," said Seth Blank, CTO of Valimail. "We believe this accolade highlights the industry's increasing acknowledgment of the vital protection that properly implemented DMARC offers: ensuring that only authorized emails can be sent using an organization's domains, thereby preventing email spoofing and phishing attacks. This enhances email security and trust, reducing cyber threat risks and ensuring that only legitimate emails reach recipients."

The Fortress Cybersecurity Awards honor the world's leading companies and individuals who are at the forefront of cybersecurity innovation. Winners are selected based on their dedication to developing solutions, raising awareness, and defending against the growing threat of cyberattacks. To learn more, please visit: https://www.bintelligence.com/awards/fortress-cybersecurity-award .

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other business award programs , these programs are judged by business executives with extensive experience and knowledge in cybersecurity. The organization's proprietary scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple security domains and rewards those companies whose achievements stand out in the fight against cybercrime.

About Valimail

Valimail is the global leader in Zero Trust email authentication and invented hosted DMARC in 2015 and DMARC-as-a-service in 2021. In use by 42,000 companies globally, the company's full line of cloud-native solutions authenticate sender identity to stop phishing, protect brands, and ensure compliance. From neighborhood shops to the world's largest brands, many organizations use these solutions to secure their emails. Valimail holds the most robust portfolio of 20 patents that unlock DMARC for businesses at scale and is the only DMARC solution to earn FedRAMP certification. Valimail employees Chair and co-Chair many critical ecosystem bodies, such as the IETF DMARC Working Group, and the AuthIndcators Working Group developing BIMI. The premier DMARC partner for Microsoft 365 environments, Valimail also holds leadership positions on every key industry standards body, driving today's email authentication policies and tomorrow's cybersecurity advancements for everyone. For more information, please visit www.valimail.com .

