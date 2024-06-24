Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2024) - Sixty North Gold Mining Ltd. (CSE: SXTY) (FSE: 2F40) (OTC Pink: SXNTF) (the "Company" or "Sixty North Gold")

Sixty North Gold is pleased to announce that it has successfully installed a temporary camp and dock facilities and moved crews to the Mon Gold Mine Property. All of the mobile equipment and fixed equipment has been checked by mechanics and electricians and confirmed to be in good order. Mining crews have moved into camp and mining has commenced with two shifts per day, seven days per week.

The Company plans to extend the existing ramp to intercept the A-Zone vein 20 m below the historic stopes. Dr. Dave Webb, Ph.D., P.Eng., P.Geol., President & CEO, Director, stated, "We anticipate 30 m of advance per week before we commence driving cross-cuts into the vein. We should be encountering the vein in 15 to 20 days' time."

The Company has assembled an outstanding operating team of miners and support staff to help us meet our development goals. Our Mon Gold Mine holds all licenses and permits needed to commence full mining and milling operations. We plan to open up stopes and to bring enough mineralization to surface to confirm the grade and tonnage potential of this project, with assays reported as they are received."

Visible gold is historically abundant in the vein and as viewed today, and panned drill-cuttings have been used as a guide to assess the tenor of mineralization during operations. A 100 tpd mill has been sourced and we plan to acquire it and install it onto the property to commence recovery of gold as quickly as possible."

Dr. D.R. Webb Ph.D., P.Geol., P.Eng. is the QP within the meaning of NI 43-101 and is responsible for the technical details of this release.

About the Company

The Company is developing mining operations for gold on its 100%-owned Mon Gold Property, 40 km north of Yellowknife, NWT. Past production extracted 15,000 tonnes of ore to depths of only 15 m below surface, recovering an estimated 15,000 ounces of gold in the 1990's. The Yellowknife gold camp hosts two mines that averaged 30 gpt gold or better (Discovery and Sixty North Gold's Mon Mine), and two that averaged 15 gpt or better for a total production of over 14 million ounces of gold (Con Min and Giant Mine) (ref. Sixty North Gold NI 43-101, August, 2023).

For more information, please refer to the Company's public filings available on SEDAR (www.sedarplus.ca), under the Company's profile.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Dave Webb"

Dave Webb, President & CEO

For further information, please contact:

Dave Webb

Tel.: 604 818-1400

Email: dave@drwgcl.com

Website: www.sixtynorthgold.com

