Kraken MTF, the first UK FCA-authorised crypto derivatives trading venue in Europe, is delighted to have partnered with Copper, a leader in digital asset custody, collateral management and prime services, in order to provide off-venue settlement for institutional clients.

To actively trade digital assets, institutions need multi-exchange connectivity to diversify risk, enhance price discovery and improve access to liquidity. Through ClearLoop, Copper facilitates this connectivity, enabling clients to delegate funds and trade virtual balances on exchange, with settlements occurring on Copper's infrastructure.

Institutional clients can trade on Kraken MTF using ClearLoop, providing clients with access to a crypto derivatives venue that trades round-the-clock, and enabling them to effectively manage risk and hedge their positions in a derivatives market that operates 24/7/365.

Acquired by Kraken in 2019, when it traded as Crypto Facilities, Kraken MTF is the ideal partner for institutions looking for price exposure to digital assets. As a multilateral trading facility, it satisfies all of the compliance and regulatory requirements institutions need from a venue.

Mark Jennings, CEO of Kraken MTF, said: "For the past few years, volumes in crypto derivatives have regularly exceeded those seen in the spot market and institutions are driving most of this new activity. Key infrastructure developments, like the Kraken MTF integration with ClearLoop, will form the baseline as institutional engagement in this asset-class continues to increase."

ClearLoop empowers institutional investors by allowing them to delegate assets instantly, improving capital efficiency and streamlining the process, making collateral more agile and responsive to market dynamics.

Investors also benefit from significant cost savings; trades settle directly on Copper's infrastructure, bypassing the blockchain level and the corresponding network fees. Built for institutional investors, ClearLoop provides secure and efficient collateral management with optimised operational workflows. This allows investors to better focus on their core investment strategies.

Dmitry Tokarev, CEO at Copper.co commented, "I am immensely proud to announce our collaboration with Kraken MTF, one of the longest-standing FCA-authorised venues in crypto. Together, we are shaping the future of financial market infrastructure by revolutionising liquidity and security for institutional clients. Our shared vision is to build a resilient and innovative ecosystem that sets new standards. Copper is excited to embark on this transformative journey alongside the Kraken team."

Michael Lie, Global Head of Digital Asset Trading at Flow Traders, said: "Our collaboration in integrating ClearLoop's off-exchange settlement with Kraken MTF marks an important step forward in the development of digital asset trading. This latest step reflects our commitment to promoting industry standards and ensuring a secure, streamlined trading experience within the institutional digital asset space."

ClearLoop's exchange network now includes nine live exchanges: Kraken MTF, OKX, BYBIT, Deribit, BIT, Gate.io, BITFINEX, Bitget, and PowerTrade, with Bitstamp and Bitmart coming soon.

About Kraken MTF

Crypto Facilities Limited, dba Kraken MTF, is an institutional trading platform for derivatives on cryptoassets. Based in London, institutions can trade an array of cryptocurrency derivatives, both long and short, around the clock. Crypto Facilities acquired a multilateral trading facility (MTF) permission in 2019, and is authorised and regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FRN 757895).

About Copper

Since being founded in 2018, Copper has been building the standard for institutional digital asset infrastructure with a focus on custody and collateral management. Underpinned by multi-award-winning technology, Copper has built a comprehensive and secure suite of products and services required to safely custody and trade digital assets. At the core of Copper's infrastructure is ClearLoop, which enables clients to manage collateral and settle trades across multiple exchanges, while mitigating counterparty risk and increasing capital efficiency.

