Skinvisible, Inc.: Skinvisible Expands Obesity Patent Application for Transdermal Delivery

Innovative Delivery System Shows Promise for GLP-1 Agonists, CB-1 Antagonists, and SGLT-2 Inhibitors

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2024 / Skinvisible Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCQB:SKVI), an innovative topical / transdermal pharmaceutical research and development company, today announced the filing of a second patent application for its groundbreaking Invisicare® technology and its transdermal delivery of obesity and glucose-controlling agents. This new application significantly broadens the scope of the Company's initial patent application titled "Transdermal Delivery Composition for Delivery of CB-1 Receptor Antagonists and/or GLP-1 Receptor Agonists, and Method of Delivery," previously announced in May, encompassing a wider range of active ingredients and additional conditions beyond obesity that can benefit from glucose-controlling agents such as diabetes.

Patent Details and Technological Advancements

The new patent application, titled "Transdermal Delivery Composition for Delivery of at Least One Glucose Controlling Agent, and Method of Delivering at Least One Glucose Controlling Agent," represents a substantial leap forward in Skinvisible's research and development efforts. The Company's proprietary Invisicare drug delivery technology is at the heart of this innovation, demonstrating its ability to maximize transdermal delivery of various drugs through the skin without the use of a patch or micro-needles.

Key Advantages of Skinvisible's Transdermal Delivery System Include:

Sustained and substantial transdermal drug delivery over time Minimal first-pass metabolism, bypassing the gastrointestinal system and liver Potential reduction in side effects compared to other delivery methods No needles, no pills, no patches; a transdermal lotion offers a patient-friendly alternative

Market Potential and Strategic Focus

The obesity treatment market represents a significant opportunity for Skinvisible. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, obesity affects 42% of all adults in the USA. Furthermore, research by J.P. Morgan projects that by 2030, there could be 30 million GLP-1 users alone in the USA, with the GLP-1 market exceeding $100 billion.

Terry Howlett, CEO of Skinvisible Pharmaceuticals, commented on the patent filing: "This expanded patent application underscores the groundbreaking development we have undertaken for the transdermal treatment of obesity and other glucose-controlling conditions such as diabetes. Our Invisicare technology allows for significant systemic drug delivery, potentially avoiding the side effects associated with other delivery methods. We have proven that we can deliver these types of molecules for obesity treatment, in stable formulations, and are very excited about the level of transdermal penetration we achieved in our studies."

Ongoing Research and Development

Skinvisible continues to develop new formulations incorporating additional obesity / glucose-targeting active ingredients, identified for their superior transdermal penetration and stability. The Company's research focuses on several key drug classes: GLP-1 Agonists, CB-1 Antagonists and SGLT-2 Inhibitors. These classes of drugs have shown promise in treating obesity and related metabolic disorders, and Skinvisible's Invisicare transdermal delivery system could potentially enhance their efficacy and patient compliance.

Strategic Partnerships and Future Directions

As Skinvisible advances its research and development efforts, the Company is actively seeking strategic partnerships with pharmaceutical and biotech companies. The Company believes that its innovative approach to drug delivery has the potential to revolutionize the obesity treatment market and improve patient outcomes across various therapeutic areas.

For more information on Skinvisible Pharmaceuticals, partnerships and investment opportunities, please visit www.skinvisible.com or contact info@skinvisible.com.

About Skinvisible Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Skinvisible Pharmaceuticals, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Skinvisible, Inc., is a pioneering research and development company specializing in licensing proprietary topical and transdermal formulations utilizing its patented polymer skin delivery system; Invisicare. This innovative technology provides life-cycle management and distinctive enhancements for both topical and transdermal delivery products. Invisicare formulated as a lotion or cream, effectively adheres active ingredients to the skin facilitating a controlled release of the active to and/or through the skin and into the blood stream over time. Skinvisible has recently developed formulations for the potential treatment of obesity, along with over forty dermatology related conditions including rare skin disorders. For further details, please visit www.skinvisible.com.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains 'forward looking' statements within the meaning of Section 21A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are subject to the safe harbors created thereby including with respect to the possible development of any such products, the acceptance of any such products in the market place, the size of any such markets, the ability of any product candidates to be approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration among others. Such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties associated with an emerging company. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of risk factors discussed in Skinvisible, Inc. reports on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (including, but not limited to, a report on Form 10Q for the period ending March 31, 2024).

Contacts:

Strategic Partnerships: Doreen McMorran - doreen@invisicare.com

Corporate Inquiries: info@skinvisible.com

Office Number: 702-433-7154 (PST)

SOURCE: Skinvisible, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com