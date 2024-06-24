Silence the Woof, Not the Love: Pets IQ Launches World's First AI Recognition Anti-Bark Collar

Introducing Pets IQ's Innovative Bark Collar, Featuring Advanced Detection Technology and Up to 30 Days Battery Life, for Large, Medium, and Small Dogs

EAST PASADENA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2024 / Is your furry friend a world-class vocalist, but not in the way you'd hoped? Pets IQ barks back with a revolutionary solution: the state-of-the-art AI Recognition Anti-Bark Collar. This innovative product harnesses the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to curb excessive barking, all while prioritizing your dog's comfort and well-being.





Pets IQ Bark Collar





Introducing AI VoiceTM: Smarter Bark Detection

Say goodbye to unreliable bark collars. Pets IQ's AI VoiceTM technology ensures the collar only activates when your dog barks, eliminating false triggers caused by other sounds. This personalized approach means no more startled beeps at the doorbell or the neighbor's lawnmower.

Customized Training for Every Pup

Every dog is unique, and so is their barking behavior. The AI Recognition Anti-Bark Collar boasts five adjustable sensitivity levels and three correction modes: gentle tone, vibration, and static stimulation (with clear safety certifications). This allows you to tailor the training experience to your dog's specific needs, ensuring a gentle yet effective approach.

Comfort and Safety at the Forefront

This isn't your grandpa's shock collar. The sleek, comfortable design caters to all canine sizes (8-120 pounds) with a soft, adjustable strap. Plus, the convenient Type-C charging port and long-lasting battery (up to 30 days on a single charge!) make this a user-friendly and eco-conscious solution.

More Than Just Stopping Barks, Building a Bond

Pets IQ believes in fostering a positive relationship between you and your pet. The AI Recognition Anti-Bark Collar is designed to address the root cause of barking, not just silence it. With gentle corrections and a focus on positive reinforcement, you can build a calmer, happier home for both you and your furry friend.

Pets IQ's AI Recognition Anti-Bark Collar is available now. Visit https://pets-iq.com to learn more and reclaim peace (and quiet) in your home.

About Pets IQ

Pets IQ is a company passionate about creating innovative pet products that strengthen the bond between humans and their furry companions. Their mission is to provide safe, effective, and high-quality solutions that promote the happiness and well-being of pets everywhere.

Contact Information

TATIANA TIGAN

CEO

info@pets-iq.com

SOURCE: PETS IQ

View the original press release on newswire.com.