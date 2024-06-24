Agency's wins extend way beyond health categories, with Innovation Grand Prix 5 additional trophies in Film, Entertainment, and Digital Craft reaffirming that 'great work is great work'

Klick Health ended the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity on another high note on Friday evening, earning the title of World's #3 Independent Agency of the Year and winning its eighth statue for the week a Silver Lion in the prestigious Film category for its animated short '47.'

Klick Health ended the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity on another high note on Friday evening, earning the title of World's #3 Independent Agency of the Year and winning its eighth statue for the week a Silver Lion in the prestigious Film category for its animated short '47.' The night concluded an action-packed week for Klick on the Cannes Lions stage doubling its number of wins from last year with the Innovation Grand Prix, Gold Lions in Entertainment and Pharma, Silver Lions in Film, Entertainment, and Digital Craft, and Bronze Lions in Entertainment and Health Wellness. It was also named the number-two Healthcare Agency and number-two Healthcare Network of the Year for the second year running. (Photo: Business Wire)

The night concluded an action-packed week for Klick on the Cannes Lions stage doubling its number of wins from last year with the Innovation Grand Prix, Gold Lions in Entertainment and Pharma, Silver Lions in Film, Entertainment, and Digital Craft, and Bronze Lions in Entertainment and Health Wellness. It was also named the number-two Healthcare Agency and number-two Healthcare Network of the Year for the second year running.

"We are humbled by the recognition our work has been receiving, both on and off the stage, and we applaud all our Klicksters for prioritizing outcomes over optics," said Klick Co-Founder and Chairman Leerom Segal. "By working closely with our clients to prioritize patient outcomes, we create work that makes a difference in people's lives. Prioritizing outcomes led us down the path of researching and developing 'Voice 2 Diabetes,' and creating 'American Cancer Story,' '47,' and so many other incredible campaigns over the past year."

Agency Chief Creative Officer Rich Levy added, "The esteemed Cannes juries have made it abundantly clear that great work is great work, full stop. A huge call-out to everyone on our team for their passion, empathy, and expertise. Thank you for creating impactful, innovative work that helps people and creatively stands alongside that of the biggest consumer brands in the world."

Over the course of the week, Klick received the festival's Innovation Grand Prix and Pharma Gold Lion for 'Voice 2 Diabetes,' a smartphone app that turns voice samples into an equitable life-saving tool using AI to detect Type 2 diabetes through subtle vocal changes imperceptible to the human ear. It received four trophies (a Silver Film Lion, a Silver Digital Craft Lion, a Bronze Entertainment Lion, and a Bronze Health Wellness Lion) for the animated film '47,' and Gold and Silver Entertainment Lions for 'American Cancer Story.'

Last year, Klick was ranked both the world's number-two Healthcare Agency and number-two Healthcare Network of the Year, as well as the overall #10 Independent Agency of the Year at Cannes. It was also recognized with four Cannes Lions: a Gold in Design; Silver in Digital Craft; Bronze in Health Wellness; and Bronze in Pharma.

Klick's 2024 Cannes Results

INNOVATION

GRAND PRIX: Voice 2 Diabetes KVI Brave Fund Inc: Early-Stage Technology

PHARMA

GOLD LION: Voice 2 Diabetes KVI Brave Fund Inc: Non-Regulated Innovative Use of Technology: Patient or Healthcare Professional Creative Data

SHORTLIST: Voice 2 Diabetes KVI Brave Fund Inc: Non-Regulated Innovative Use of Technology: Patient or Healthcare Professional Healthcare Product Innovation

HEALTH WELLNESS

BRONZE LION: 47 Café Joyeux: Health Awareness Advocacy Brand-Led Education Awareness Film Craft: Production Design/Art Direction

FILM

SILVER LION: 47 Café Joyeux: Online Film Sectors Travel, Leisure, Retail, Restaurants Fast Food Chains

SHORTLIST: 47 Café Joyeux: Culture Context Challenger Brand

SHORTLIST: American Cancer Story Change The Ref: Viral Film

SHORTLIST: American Cancer Story Change The Ref: Screens Events

SHORTLIST: American Cancer Story Change The Ref: Culture Context Single-Market Campaign

FILM CRAFT

SHORTLIST: 47 Café Joyeux: Production Production Design/Art Direction

SHORTLIST: 47 Café Joyeux: Post-Production Animation

ENTERTAINMENT

GOLD LION: American Cancer Story Change The Ref: Partnerships Brand Partnerships, Sponsorships Collaborations

SILVER LION: American Cancer Story Change The Ref: Branded Content Fiction Films: Up to 5 Minutes

BRONZE LION: 47 Café Joyeux: Challenges Breakthroughs Social Behavior Cultural Insight

SHORTLIST: American Cancer Story Change The Ref: Challenges Breakthroughs Social Behavior Cultural Insight

DIGITAL CRAFT

SILVER LION: 47 Café Joyeux: Form Motion Graphics Design Animation

About Klick Health

Klick Health is the world's largest independent commercialization partner for life sciences, focused on hacking the boundaries of health by developing, launching, and supporting life sciences brands to achieve their full potential. The agency provides best-in-class marketing and advertising, media strategy and purchasing, medical affairs and medical communications, value and market access services, as well as enterprise omnichannel enablement among its specialized offerings. Klick's client service is rooted in deep medical and scientific understanding, enabled by over 185 post-graduate, in-house medical experts; unrivaled decision sciences capabilities; and innovative, results-driven creative that has made it one of the most-awarded advertising agencies on the planet.

In 2023, Klick won 160 top creative honors and seven agency distinctions from the most respected advertising awards shows, including Clio Health Independent Agency of the Year, London International Awards' Global and North American Independent Health Agency of the Year; and Cannes Lions' #2 Healthcare Agency, #2 Healthcare Network, and #10 Independent Agency of the Year. Klick is also consistently ranked a Best Managed Company, Great Place to Work, Best Workplace for Women, Best Workplace for Inclusion, Best Workplace for Professional Services, Most Admired Corporate Culture, and a FORTUNE Best Workplace in Advertising.

Established in 1997, Klick Health (including Klick Katalyst and btwelve) has offices in New York, Philadelphia, Toronto, London, São Paulo, and Singapore. It is part of the Klick Group of companies, which also includes Klick Media Group, Klick Applied Sciences (including Klick Labs), Klick Consulting, Klick Ventures, and Sensei Labs. Follow Klick Health on LinkedIn and for more information on joining Klick, go to careers.klick.com

