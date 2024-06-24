Jesse Tree Receives $300,000 Grant From KeyBank To Support Treasure Valley Citizens Facing Eviction

BOISE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2024 / KeyBank awarded a $300,000 grant to Jesse Tree to support the organization in reducing eviction and boosting health and housing resources for low-income Treasure Valley families. Jesse Tree offers individualized support, education, and one-time rental assistance to keep Idahoans housed and empowered to find stability during a financial crisis.

Since its founding in 1999, Jesse Tree has prevented eviction and homelessness for more than 8,000 families - that's more than 24,000 people - and administered over $10 million in one-time rental assistance. The grant from KeyBank will be utilized to support Jesse Tree's Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) program, as well as a community health resource position to serve clients.

ERA provides case management and financial assistance to low-income renters at a high risk of eviction and homelessness. Jesse Tree's services include attending eviction court with tenants, negotiating agreements with landlords and their attorneys, paying outstanding rent owed, creating housing stability plans, and providing financial literacy education and employment connections.

Since nearly one-quarter of those receiving assistance from Jesse Tree are being evicted due to health- related reasons, the organization staffs a community health resource professional focused on longer- term service and connecting clients to necessary health resources.

"Jesse Tree's main goal with the ERA Program is to help our neighbors avoid an eviction, which can create a lifelong barrier to securing housing and employment," said Scott Schlange, KeyBank Idaho Market President. "This grant will help Jesse Tree keep more low-income families in the Treasure Valley housed and connected to vital health support services."

Jesse Tree fielded over 28,000 calls and texts and 3,500 applications in 2023, attending 1,802 eviction hearings in the Treasure Valley.

"This funding will allow our organization to progress to meet the demand for our services," said Ali Rabe, Executive Director of Jesse Tree. "Over the next three years, Jesse Tree will be able to grow our community health program with the support of KeyBank and continue to provide more direct emergency financial assistance to tenants facing temporary hardship. We are so grateful for this partnership with KeyBank, and their dedication to keeping our neighbors housed!"

About Jesse Tree

Jesse Tree was founded in 1999 in Boise, Idaho, to provide financial assistance to low-income renters at risk of homelessness. Jesse Tree's founders had conversations with people living outside and noticed the same pattern: a temporary financial crisis coupled with a lack of support led to eviction. The solution was clear. If people had received support during their crisis, they would have never experienced homelessness. Following these conversations, Jesse Tree's founders pooled funds to create the Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) program. This program provides one-time rental assistance and individualized case management services to low-income renters at risk of experiencing homelessness. The ERA program remains the organization's main program. The primary goals are to prevent immediate housing loss and eviction by providing tenants with emergency rental assistance and to empower tenants to gain financial stability through case management. Over the last five years, 95% of clients served remain stably housed.

About KeyCorp

KeyBank's roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, KeyCorp is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $187 billion at March 31, 2024. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,200 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications, and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit?https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is a Member FDIC.

