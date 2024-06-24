Franklin Templeton Issues Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report

SAN MATEO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2024 / Franklin Templeton has released its annual Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report that addresses its approach to responsible corporate citizenship and outlines its efforts and accomplishments as it looks toward a better future for clients, shareholders and employees as well as the communities it serves around the world.

The fiscal year 2023 report details Franklin Templeton's progress on the firm's six dimensions of CSR - stewardship and sustainable investing; environment; diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I); employee experience; community engagement; and responsible corporate practices. The firm also reports sustainability data using two widely used disclosure frameworks, the Sustainable Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI).

To access the report, visit the Corporate Social Responsibility page on the Franklin Resources website.

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton's mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,500 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and over $1.6 trillion in assets under management as of May 31, 2024. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X and Facebook.

