At least 22 people, most of them foreign nationals, were killed in a massive fire at a South Korean factory that manufactures non-rechargeable lithium batteries in Hwaseong city, just south of Seoul. The cause of the blaze is still being investigated. From pv magazine ESS News site A fire at a primary lithium battery factory in South Korea killed at least 22 people on Monday morning, local officials said. The blaze broke out at a facility operated by battery maker Aricell in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province, about 50 kilometers southwest of Seoul. After nearly five hours, the fire was extinguished ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...