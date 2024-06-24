An analysis by Eon and Aachen University shows how quickly heat pumps with and without photovoltaic systems and storage pay for themselves in different types of homes, also in comparison to gas heating. A heat pump with photovoltaics is usually more economical than without. Balcony solar usually pays for itself in three to six years. An accompanying survey shows that most people underestimate the economic viability of climate-friendly energy technologies. From pv magazine Germany How long does it take for investments in the personal energy transition to pay off financially? And how does the climate ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...