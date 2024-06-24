Xcyte Digital Corp. Announces Closing of MCON Live Inc. Share Exchange and Asset Purchase

Xcyte Digital to power online access to MCON's global expos for the military veteran community, providing access to disabled veterans unable to physically attend

MCON 2024 to expand to reach audiences virtually for the first time with Xcyte Digital

Xcyte Digital Corp. (TSXV:XCYT) ("Xcyte" or the "Company"), a trusted global events technology partner, specializing in next-generation event technology for physical, hybrid, virtual, immersive, and phone-based events that enhance participant engagement announces that further to its June 13, 2024 press release, the Company has completed the share exchange and asset purchase agreement (the "Agreement") with MCON Live Inc., a Nevada corporation ("MCON"), pursuant to which, among other things, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Xcyte has acquired 5% of the common stock of MCON (the "MCON Shares") and 100% of MCON's online business (the "Transaction"). MCON is a veteran-owned company that hosts various annual events that bring the military community together through a celebration of military culture.

MCON's next live event is expected to be held on October 24, 2024 and will be a global event powered by Xcyte Digital, enabling an immersive/hybrid format for the first time in its history. The event is expected to feature a wide range of activities and attractions, including live music and performances, speakers and exhibits, cultural experiences, curated culinary and beverage experiences, family-friendly activities, and networking opportunities. Experiences are expected to include the MCON Wellness Village, Gaming Pavilion, Possibilities Expo, Military Impact Summit and more.

"Xcyte Digital is proud to partner with our veterans," said Xcyte Digital CEO, Randy Selman." The last MCON event had over 1,500 in-person attendees, and we look forward to expanding MCON's reach via our platform to be able to engage the estimated 5.4 million active military personnel, veterans and their families who would like to attend virtually."

About MCON Live Inc.

MCON was created by veterans to bring the military community together for an epic celebration of military culture. It is an organization that values service, purpose, and sacrifice, whose mission is to create community, facilitate connection and improve the well-being of those who served and their families. For more information, visit https://mcon.live.

About Xcyte Digital Inc.

Xcyte Digital (TSXV:XCYT) is a trusted global events technology partner, specializing in next-generation event technology for physical, hybrid, virtual, immersive, and phone-based events. Combining proprietary technology with a robust partner ecosystem, Xcyte offers both do-it-yourself and managed services, ensuring secure and scalable solutions worldwide. Thousands of clients, from innovative startups to major corporations, rely on Xcyte's cost-effective, multi-platform subscription model to meet their event needs. Xcyte Digital is headquartered in Canada and the USA, with operations across the globe. Visit us at xcytedigital.com.

