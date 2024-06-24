New Standards Aligned Content, Lessons, and Upgraded Teacher Resources Headline Back-to-School Enhancements of Discovery Education's Award-Winning Solutions

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2024 / Global edtech leader Discovery Education today unveiled a host of enhancements to its award-winning digital solutions that will help school systems everywhere support teachers as they ignite student curiosity, drive deeper engagement, and propel higher student achievement in the coming school year. Headlining these enhancements are more standards-aligned content and ready-to-use lessons that make the creation of modern learning experiences easier than ever, as well as upgraded teacher resources and professional learning opportunities that help save educators time and improve their teaching practice.

The enhancements coming to Discovery Education Experience, the company's K-12 cross-curricular supplemental solution, include:

Standards-aligned search improvements ensuring educators find the right resources to support high-quality instruction, now with a more intuitive user interface, an updated Browse by Standards page, a new Filter by Standards feature in Search, and improved alignments of content to standards.

Exciting new high-quality resources fostering engaging instruction in math, ELA, social studies, and science - including new student science investigations and lessons, new elementary social studies grab-and-go lessons and videos from the DE original series Need to Know, more activities, ready-to-use-resources, and engaging videos within the exclusive Sesame Learning Channel, and new math interactives for grades 6-12.

More seamless LMS integrations with workflow enhancements for Google Classroom, Schoology, and Canvas.

DreamBox Math by Discovery Education, the standards-aligned program for students in grades K-8 rated "Strong" by evidenceforESSA.org, adapts and differentiates in real-time based on students' answers and problem-solving method. DreamBox Math has been enriched with:

Engaging new lessons and accessibility enhancements for K-5 math lessons designed to support every learner in developing their math skills and building their confidence.

New and updated state alignments for NJ, ND, RI, VA, and FL that add ease and flexibility to weekly routines and ensure standards-aligned instruction.

Reporting enhancements that make it easier to view student progress.

Pivot Interactives by Discovery Education, which recently won a coveted CODiE award, is a supplemental science solution for students 6-12 providing interactive science activities driving phenomena-based learning. New updates to Pivot include:

New interactive video activities offering continuous, personalized feedback scaffolding, across a variety of disciplines.

Deep randomization capabilities that vary question text, images, video trials, and data sets that prompt students to persevere and achieve success on their own.

More flexible assignment extension options, enabling greater teacher control.

Co-teacher capability that makes it easy for teachers to collaborate on assigning and grading activities.

Rich Assignment Insights to see where students are succeeding and need more support.

New Assessment Mode capabilities, providing flexible options to better assess student understanding of science practices.

Quick sharing for custom libraries, ensuring easy teacher collaboration and departmental organization.

DreamBox Reading by Discovery Education meets students with targeted personalization that ensures students in every grade have the support they need to become proficient and confident readers. Enhancements coming to Discovery Education's effective literacy solutions this fall include:

Reporting updates that make it easy for educators to view students' progress in DreamBox Reading Plus and quickly identify areas of struggle or opportunities to enhance their instruction.

Enhancements to DreamBox Reading Park lessons for grades PreK-2, including additional instruction via Concept Videos, more robust lessons with enhanced mistake types and feedback, and visual updates to Fluency & Comprehension lessons that increase readability.

Mystery Science by Discovery Education is a unique, standards-aligned science curriculum for grades K-5 designed to help students stay curious. Mystery Science offers engaging, open-and-go lessons with step-by-step, hands-on activities that explore scientific phenomena using common classroom items. Mystery Science has been updated with:

New K-5 vocabulary supports in English and Spanish. Included are Teacher Printouts, with a printable vocabulary list with words and definitions, as well as Student Slideshows with images and videos pulled directly from the lesson to reinforce student vocabulary retention.

New lesson updates and realignments that make Mystery Science even easier to use.

Science Techbook, the rigorous science curriculum for K-12 classrooms that brings the excitement of science to life for every student, has been improved with the following:

Streamlined navigation, updated note-taking capabilities, and visual reinforcement of the 5E model with Science Techbook for grades 6-8.

New, immersive, content following relevant, real-world storylines that empower educators to bring phenomena-based learning opportunities to students.

Recently, Discovery Education's Science Techbook was certified as meeting the rigorous, evidence-based ESSA Tier III standards as set forth in the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA).

"Discovery Education is dedicated to creating and distributing powerful products that nurture student curiosity and drive improved achievement, while easing the workload of teachers," said Discovery Education CEO Brian Shaw. "The new enhancements to Discovery Education's award-winning products support that mission, and we look forward to continuing to innovate on our products to maintain our position as the leading provider of edtech products for K-12 teachers and students."

All educators using Discovery Education products enjoy access to the Discovery Educator Network. A global community of education professionals, the Discovery Educator Network connects members across school systems and around the world through social media, virtual conferences, and in-person events, fostering valuable idea sharing and inspiration.

For more information about Discovery Education's award-winning digital resources and professional learning solutions visit www.discoveryeducation.com and stay connected with Discovery Education on social media through LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

###

About Discovery Education

Discovery Education is the worldwide edtech leader whose state-of-the-art digital platform supports learning wherever it takes place. Through its award-winning multimedia content, instructional supports, innovative classroom tools, and corporate partnerships, Discovery Education helps educators deliver equitable learning experiences engaging all students and supporting higher academic achievement on a global scale. Discovery Education serves approximately 4.5 million educators and 45 million students worldwide, and its resources are accessed in over 100 countries and territories. Inspired by the global media company Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. Discovery Education partners with districts, states, and trusted organizations to empower teachers with leading edtech solutions that support the success of all learners. Explore the future of education at www.discoveryeducation.com.

Contact

Stephen Wakefield

Discovery Education

Phone: 202-316-6615

Email: swakefield@discoveryed.com





View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Discovery Education on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Discovery Education

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/discovery-education

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Discovery Education

View the original press release on accesswire.com