TripBeast Introduces Two New Products: TripBeast Bookings and TripBeast AI Travel Assistant

MEMPHIS, TN / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2024 / TripBeast, a hospitality technology provider, delivers a white-label cloud platform enabling the retail distribution (RaaS) of air, hotel, cruise, rental car, experiences, theme parks and more. TripBeast's solutions include supply management tools, multi-product booking engines, dynamic rules engines, AI Travel Assistant and demand channels for travel agents and influencers.





TripBeast Bookings is a powerful booking engine that simplifies the reservation process for travelers and travel agents alike. With its user-friendly interface and robust features, TripBeast Bookings streamlines the booking experience, allowing users to easily search, compare, and book flights, hotels, rental cars, and other travel services. This new product ensures that TripBeast's customers can offer their clients a seamless and efficient booking experience, resulting in increased customer satisfaction and loyalty.

TripBeast AI Travel Assistant is an intelligent chatbot powered by advanced artificial intelligence technology. Designed to provide personalized assistance and support, TripBeast AI Travel Assistant revolutionizes customer service in the travel industry. This innovative chatbot can handle a wide range of inquiries, from booking assistance to travel recommendations, providing instant responses and valuable information to users. With TripBeast AI Travel Assistant, travel agents and influencers can enhance their customer engagement and deliver exceptional service, ultimately driving customer loyalty and business growth.

"We are thrilled to introduce TripBeast Bookings and TripBeast AI Travel Assistant to our clients and partners in the travel industry," said James Mays, CEO and Founder. "These new products represent our commitment to innovation and our dedication to empowering our clients with the tools they need to succeed in a highly competitive market. With TripBeast Bookings and TripBeast AI Travel Assistant, we are confident that our clients will be able to enhance their customer experience, increase revenue, and stay ahead of the curve."

TripBeast continues to lead the way in providing a comprehensive cloud platform for the travel industry. With the introduction of TripBeast Bookings and TripBeast AI Travel Assistant, the company reaffirms its position as a trusted partner for travel agents, influencers, and other industry stakeholders.

For more information about TripBeast and its suite of solutions, please visit wwww.tripbeast.com or contact TripBeast media contact.

About TripBeast TripBeast is a technology provider that delivers a white-label cloud platform enabling the retail distribution (RaaS) of airfare, hotel accommodations, cruises, rental cars, experiences, theme parks, and more. With a comprehensive suite of tools and services, including supply management tools, multi-product booking engines, dynamic rules engines, AI Travel Assistant, and demand channels, TripBeast empowers its clients to outperform industry peers and maximize revenue and profit streams. With a team of experienced professionals and a passion for travel, TripBeast has helped various B2B retailers book more than $100M annually.

