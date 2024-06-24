PRN Announces New Sales Center of Excellence Focused on In-Store Retail Media Networks

The Dayton, Ohio-based facility will extend the sales, support and delivery of advanced in-store media networks to retail customers globally

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2024 / Premier Retail Networks (PRN) today announced the opening of a new "Sales Center of Excellence" which will extend PRN's capability to create, deploy and support in-store retail media networks globally, with a primary focus on in-store and connected TV networks. PRN, part of the STRATACACHE family of companies including Scala and Walkbase, has nearly 30 years of experience creating successful networks in many of the largest retailers in the world. The new sales center will help PRN accelerate services for retailers competing for the $120+ billion annual retail media spend in 2024 and beyond.





Premier Building

Premier Building, home of PRN's new Sales Center of Excellence





The PRN Sales Center will grow in the Premier Building at 110 N. Main and deliver expertise that covers a full scope of in-store retail media, including in-store digital networks, programmatic retargeting, streaming/CTV, mobile and digital out of home. While many retailers have mature online retail media platforms, in-store digital and CTV opportunities are extremely high-growth, high-margin areas for retailer expansion. The PRN Sales Center will help retailers and global brands reach customers in new ways and generate high-value audiences to monetize those impressions.

"Retail media networks have been dominating conversations among major brands and retailers, and this is an area where PRN has a proven record of excellence in delivering in-store strategy and execution," said Kevin Carbone, CEO of PRN. "The new Sales Center will elevate PRN's ability to fully align retailer and brand needs, delivering new in-store revenue streams for retailers and more personalized, targeted, and measurable in-store messaging and promotion for brands. Global brands and retailers are struggling with the transparency and efficacy of programmatic ad tech in the store. PRN provides the people and services necessary to directly overcome those challenges and ensure successful, attributable audience conversions all the way through the transaction."

The Sales Center will create more than 100 new tech jobs in downtown Dayton. As part of the STRATACACHE Digital City agenda, attracting STEM-savvy talent in data science, advanced sensors, digital display and complex network operations to the area is a key initiative. PRN will be actively recruiting data scientists, retail media sales professionals, strategic agency specialists and CPG/FMCG ambassadors as part of this launch.

"Continuing to expand and evolve the Dayton tech ecosystem is critical for the growth of the local economy," said Chris Riegel, CEO of STRATACACHE. "We're committed to a continuous growth of not only our digital media businesses, but also our investment in the Dayton community."

Learn more about retail media networks and PRN at www.prn.com/solutions and STRATACACHE at www.stratacache.com.

