Morris County, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2024) - Marigold Academy, the premier early childhood education provider, is pleased to announce the addition of new franchisees in Morris County, NJ. This expansion marks an important milestone in Marigold Academy's mission to provide high-quality, nurturing educational experiences for young children across the country.

The new Marigold Academy location will be owned and operated by local working professionals with passion for children and early childhood education. The new franchisees bring valuable experience in project management, construction, customer service, and community engagement to this venture. Their enthusiasm about bringing Marigold Academy's innovative approach to early childhood education emphasizing the need for high-quality care and education for children in all communities.

"We are thrilled to welcome such passionate professionals to Marigold Academy family," said Jay Shah, CEO of Marigold Academy. "Their dedication to children's early education and strong ties to the local communities make them the ideal partner to bring our proven curriculum and philosophy to more families in the area."

The new location will feature Marigold Academy's signature learning environment, designed to foster creativity, curiosity, and critical thinking skills in children aged 6 weeks to 6 years. The academy will offer full-day and part-day programs, as well as before and after-school care for school-age children.

Key features of the new Marigold Academy location include:

State-of-the-art facilities with age-appropriate and balanced curriculums

Low student-to-teacher ratios to ensure individualized attention

Comprehensive curriculum integrating literacy, STEM, foreign language, and sign language to foster well-rounded early learners.

Emphasis on social-emotional development and character education

Outdoor play areas designed for exploration and physical activity

For more information about Marigold Academy, please visit www.marigoldacademy.com or contact:

Stephanie Schwartz

(734) 968-2030

franchising@marigoldacademy.com

www.marigoldacademy.com

Facebook

Instagram

LinkedIn

About Marigold Academy:

Founded in 2019, Marigold Academy is a leading provider of early childhood education, known for its innovative curriculum, exceptional staff, and commitment to nurturing the whole child. Marigold Academy is dedicated to laying the foundation for lifelong learning and success. Marigold Academy franchises their proven nurturing approach so new owners-operators can build personal legacies while positively impacting their communities for generations.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/214139

SOURCE: 500Newswire, LLC