Porter Airlines was selected as Best Regional Airline in North America at the 2024 Skytrax World Airline Awards.

The category includes airlines that primarily or exclusively fly within North America. Over 100 countries participate in the world's largest airline passenger satisfaction survey to select the award winners. This year's presentation ceremony was held in London, England.

"Porter has redefined air travel for 17 years. As our network quickly expands across North America, we are offering economy travellers an overall experience they will not find with any other carrier, like free beer and wine served in glassware, a selection of free premium snacks, high-quality fresh meal options, plus free streaming WiFi for all passengers," said Michael Deluce, CEO, Porter Airlines. "We also understand that a quality product must be accompanied by the highest level of service and genuine hospitality. This prestigious award speaks to the unwavering commitment from our team members to provide this for all of our passengers."

Porter continues to challenge the definition of economy air travel across North America by emphasizing an overall elevated economy experience on board. This includes a two-by-two configuration on every aircraft, ensuring no middle seats on any flight. The distinct regional service that Porter has developed since 2006 is the foundation for this standard in a network that now stretches across North America.

In the past 18 months, the airline has:

Hired more than 2,000 new team members

Taken delivery of 35 new Embraer E195-E2s

Total fleet size of 64, including 29 Dash 8-400 aircraft

Announced dozens of new routes and 20 new destinations

The airline now flies as far west as Victoria and as far east as St. John's in Canada. It is also making further headway into the U.S., currently with five destinations in Florida, as well as Los Angeles, San Francisco and Las Vegas. Phoenix will also launch this winter.

"We congratulate Porter Airlines on this great achievement in being named the Best Regional Airline in North America at the 2024 Awards. This global region is a very competitive market, and Porter Airlines success demonstrates the success of their product that is so well supported by excellent staff service," said Edward Plaisted, CEO, Skytrax.

Skytrax introduced the category for Best Regional Airline in North America in 2014. Porter is also one of only three carriers in North America to qualify for Skytrax's Official 4-Star Rating, recognizing airlines that deliver overall quality performance.

