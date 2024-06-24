Flushing Financial Corporation: Flushing Bank Welcomes Gary Raisig as Senior Vice President and Group Sales Executive for Business Banking

UNIONDALE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2024 / Flushing Financial Corporation (the "Company") (Nasdaq:FFIC), the parent holding company for Flushing Bank (the "Bank"), announced that Gary Raisig has joined the bank as Senior Vice President and Group Sales Executive for the Business Banking team. Reporting to the Director of Business Banking, Raisig succeeds the retiring Group Sales Executive ensuring a smooth transition in continuing its commitment to midsize businesses in the local New York market.

With nearly two decades of commercial banking experience, Raisig has demonstrated expertise in strategic vision, credit management, and operational excellence. His previous roles at Flagstar/Signature Bank and Capital One, where he managed diverse client portfolios encompassing small businesses to large enterprises across New York City and Long Island, further underscore his industry proficiency.

"Gary's extensive experience and dedication to client success make him a valuable addition to our team," said John Buran, President and CEO of Flushing Bank. "We are confident his leadership will drive our strategic initiatives and strengthen our support for midsize businesses across our local markets."

Prior to joining Flushing Bank, Gary Raisig served as Senior Vice President and Managing Group Director at Flagstar/Signature Bank, where he led a team of commercial and private bankers providing comprehensive operational, depository, treasury, and credit services to small businesses, middle-market companies, and high-net-worth clients. He also held the position of Senior Vice President and Relationship Manager for the Regional Commercial Bank at Capital One, managing complex commercial relationships across Long Island and New York City, with clients' annual revenues ranging from $25 million to $2 billion, offering services such as depository, treasury, foreign exchange, mergers and acquisitions, and access to credit and capital markets.

About Flushing Financial Corporation

Flushing Financial Corporation (Nasdaq:FFIC) is the holding company for Flushing Bank®, an FDIC insured, New York State-chartered commercial bank that operates banking offices in Queens, Brooklyn, Manhattan, and on Long Island. The Bank has been building relationships with families, business owners, and communities since 1929. Today, it offers the products, services, and conveniences associated with large commercial banks, including a full complement of deposit, loan, equipment finance, and cash management services. Rewarding customers with personalized attention and bankers who can communicate in the languages prevalent within these multicultural markets are what makes the Bank uniquely different. As an Equal Housing Lender and leader in real estate lending, the Bank's experienced lending teams create mortgage solutions for real estate owners and property managers both within and outside the New York City metropolitan area. The Bank also fosters relationships with consumers nationwide through its online banking division with the iGObanking® and BankPurely® brands.

Additional information on Flushing Bank and Flushing Financial Corporation may be obtained by visiting the Company's website at FlushingBank.com.

