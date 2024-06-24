The quality of home energy management systems is a concern for the industry. More than 300 participants at the pv magazine Focus Event in the conference center of the Munich Trade Fair Center made this clear. To provide a glimpse into the "black box," manufacturers, scientists and users discussed the most important criteria. From pv magazine Germany Installing a home energy management system (HEMS) and connecting it to various devices should be as easy as connecting headphones via Bluetooth, said Gunnar Steg from Volkswagen, who is also a board member of the EEBus initiative. The discussion at ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...