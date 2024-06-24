LG Electronics USA and Synchrony Launch Multi-Year Financing Program for Energy Storage Systems

Expanded Nationwide Program Will Offer Cost-Saving Promotions on ESS

ALPHARETTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2024 / Synchrony, a leading consumer financing company, and LG Electronics USA will make it easier for installers and homeowners to achieve energy independence goals through the expansion of the LG-Synchrony partnership. The expansion, announced today, offers LG's independent Pro Dealers a financing program to help homeowners purchase LG Electronics USA's award-winning Home 8 Energy Storage System (ESS).

The private label credit card program features competitive deferred interest, fixed payment, and equal monthly payment promotion options for the Home 8 ESS to help customers afford the award-wining energy storage product they want.

"Synchrony makes energy independence easy - for LG Electronics, for our installer partners, and for homeowners who are interested in the Home 8 ESS," said Chris Ahn, Senior Vice President, LG Electronics USA. "This partnership will provide dealers and installers with the tools they need to help homeowners take control of their energy usage."

LG's ESS financing program, which builds on its existing HVAC financing program, will feature several Synchrony digital capabilities that enhance the customer experience by streamlining and simplifying the financing application process, including options that allow customers to apply safely and securely via computer, tablet or mobile device.

"Homeowners are frustrated with power outages and rising electric bills, but many feel helpless to do anything about it," said Curtis Howse, CEO of Home & Auto, Synchrony. "LG offers a great solution with the Home 8 ESS and our goal at Synchrony is to make the process of that purchase as seamless as possible for both customers and installers."

About LG Electronics USA

The LG Electronics Energy Storage Systems business, based in Alpharetta, Ga., represents a fast-growing new area for LG in the United States, leveraging the company's renewable energy expertise to unlock value for customers. Headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., LG Electronics USA Inc. is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a $60-billion-plus global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning and energy systems, and vehicle components. LG is an 11-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. www.LG.com.

About Synchrony

Synchrony is a premier consumer financial services company delivering one of the industry's most complete digitally enabled product suites. Our experience, expertise and scale encompass a broad spectrum of industries including digital, health and wellness, retail, telecommunications, home, auto, outdoor, pet and more. We have an established and diverse group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations and healthcare service providers, which we refer to as our "partners." We connect our partners and consumers through our dynamic financial ecosystem and provide them with a diverse set of financing solutions and innovative digital capabilities to address their specific needs and deliver seamless, omnichannel experiences. We offer the right financing products to the right customers in their channel of choice. For more information, visit www.synchrony.com.

