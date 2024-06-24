EDGNEX Data Centres by DAMAC announces 20MW Data Centre Investment in Bangkok

BANGKOK, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EDGNEX Data Centres by DAMAC, a global digital infrastructure provider and part of the DAMAC Group, has announced its latest expansion in the APAC region by developing a state-of-the-art data centre in Bangkok. The announcement was made on the back of EDGNEX's presence at DCD Connect Asia Pacific - Bali 2024. The first phase of the 19,000 sqm multi-storey Tier 3 colocation data centre is scheduled to be operational by 2026, marking a significant step in enhancing digital capabilities across the region. This new venture underscores EDGNEX's continued commitment to supporting the rapid digital transformation underway in APAC countries.

Within APAC, Thailand's data centre market is projected to grow significantly, driven by the country's substantial investments in smart city development, big data analytics, and IoT integration. These initiatives aim to enhance citizens' quality of life, boost economic competitiveness, and position Thailand as a leader in digital innovation within the region.

Hussain Sajwani, Founder and Chairman of the DAMAC Group, said: "Our announcement and entry into Thailand comes at a strategic time, recognising the increasing demand for reliable data infrastructure to drive the ambitions in Thailand and to foster a robust digital ecosystem. Across APAC and globally, we continue to look for fast-growing and promising markets where governments have a solid vision that aligns well with our own growth and vision as a business and as a Group."

The new EDGNEX facility is strategically located in the prime area of Rama 9 CBD, Bangkok. Situated in the vicinity of Thailand's Stock Exchange and an existing international data centre, EDGNEX's Data Centre is well-positioned to provide businesses with exceptional connectivity, minimal latency for local and global operations. Featuring dual road access and excellent connectivity to the Si Rat Expressway, the facility will span two buildings. The first building, scheduled to become operational in 2026 will offer a 10MW output, followed by an additional 10MW in the second building, ensuring scalable growth to meet the increasing demand of businesses. The data centre will cater to a diverse client profile, including retail, wholesale, and hyperscale edge nodes, ensuring efficient service for various business needs.

Danish Nayar, SVP of Investments and Acquisitions, DAMAC Capital, added: "Our expansion into Thailand represents a significant milestone in our APAC strategy. In an era characterised by the rapid growth of data, driven by AI, the new data centre will become a critical asset poised to support Thailand's growing digital ecosystem. This facility will address the escalating demand for robust digital infrastructure."

This expansion in Bangkok follows EDGNEX's recent announcement of a data centre in Jakarta, Indonesia, further strengthening its presence in the APAC region. EDGNEX's continuous investment in next-generation digital centres aligns with its broader goal of enhancing digital connectivity and operational efficiency across the region, paving the way for a more digitally integrated future.

