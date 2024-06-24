WyoTech Announces 2024 Hall of Fame Class

WyoTech recently inducted its 2024 Hall of Fame class in a ceremony on May 31st.

2024 WyoTech Hall of Fame inductees

Offering hands-on training since its founding in 1966, WyoTech has graduated nearly 60,000 alumni. In 2023, the school launched its Hall of Fame initiative to recognize these graduates based on their leadership skills, philanthropy, character, and experience.

Phillip Cato:

Phillip Cato joined the United States Air Force after graduating high school, working in vehicle maintenance. Upon returning home after his time in the service, he attended WyoTech and eventually worked his way to opening an upholstery shop.

Travis and Tyler Groth:

Travis and Tyler Groth attended WyoTech in 2003, and after working in the diesel industry for a few years, decided to start their own Monster Truck team brand, Mirror Image Racing.

Rick Crook:

Rick Crook worked in a local body shop for a few years after high school and years later attended WyoTech for professional training so he could open his own business. Afterwards, he worked in a large collision shop, until he had the opportunity to purchase his own shop.

John Hurd:

John Hurd attended WyoTech in 1990, and after working in both the construction and auto body worlds for a couple of years, John began teaching at WyoTech in 1992. After 17 years, he then moved to the construction industry and eventually became a store manager for RDO Equipment Co.

Lon Phillips:

Lon Phillips' early years were marked by a fascination with mechanics and engineering. After WyoTech, he worked for many years in the diesel industry. He seized the opportunity to start a Diesel Equipment Technology Program from scratch at Lanier Technical College in May 2019.

Ian Vance:

Building cars was a dream Ian Vance had as a little boy. He decided to attend WyoTech to become a skilled professional in the automotive field. He now uses the skills and knowledge he learned from WyoTech daily in his own "Rods and Fab" shop.

Richard Wood:

Richard Wood graduated from WyoTech in 1982 and went on to open his own shop, Custom Car Crafters (CCC). It grew to be one of the largest body shops in Texas. After 40 years, Richard decided to sell CCC and downsize to a small custom shop, which he is still running today.

About WyoTech??

WyoTech, formerly known as Wyoming Technical Institute, is a for-profit technical school founded in Laramie, Wyoming, in 1966. WyoTech provides training programs that prepare students for careers as technicians in the automotive, collision and refinishing, and diesel industry with nine-month training programs that focus on hands-on experience and has recently established a top-tier, six-month welding and fabrication program.??

