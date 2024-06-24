TitanHQ Delivers Outstanding Performance in Latest Virus Bulletin Test, Boasting an Exceptional 99.99% Phishing Catch Rate

TitanHQ wins a top two position and a second consecutive VBSpam+ award for outstanding performance.

GALWAY, IRELAND / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2024 / Today, TitanHQ proudly announced a significant achievement for its email security suite, securing a second consecutive VBSpam+ award from Virus Bulletin, a renowned security industry test. In the Q2 2024 VBSpam test, a key component of Virus Bulletin's ongoing evaluation of security products, TitanHQ achieved an exceptional top 2 position and an exemplary 99.99% Phishing Catch Rate.





TitanHQ's performance in the test was further enhanced by a lack of false positives of any kind, a testament to the reliability and accuracy of our solutions. With a final score of 99.984 - the second highest in this test - TitanHQ earned another VBSpam+ certification.

Out of the extensive range of email security solutions, TitanHQ's email security suite was rigorously evaluated against various email types - including wanted, unwanted, and malicious email - in independent testing conducted by Virus Bulletin. Among the 12 email solutions publicly tested, SpamTitan emerged as one of the top two performers with an astonishing spam catch rate exceeding 99.98% and an exceptional phishing catch rate of 99.99%, all while maintaining an impeccable record of zero false positives of any kind. These results underline the reliability and efficacy of our solutions, providing our customers with the security and protection they need.

SpamTitan and PhishTitan, both powered by the same cutting-edge filtering engine, showcased their technological superiority in the latest Virus Bulletin assessment. In the Q2 virus bulletin test, the SpamTitan and PhishTitan engine recorded a phishing catch rate of 99.99%, further solidifying their position as leaders in the industry.

With these impressive results, TitanHQ has once again demonstrated its leadership in the email security technology. The test results not only highlight TitanHQ's unparalleled performance during the Q1 and Q2 2024 testing period but also underscore its significant impact on the ever-evolving email security landscape. This achievement further cements TitanHQ's reputation as a trusted and powerful solution.

Phishing is arguably the most successful cyber-attack method globally. A recent study evaluated 1.6 million users of a productivity software suite across three continents, revealing that 90% of organizations lack essential security protections. These vulnerabilities exist regardless of the plan those customers use.

PhishTitan provides M365 inline phishing protection, remediating the advanced phishing emails other email services miss. Its current performance has been impressive-for every 80,000 emails received, PhishTitan catches 20 unique and sophisticated phishing attacks that other popular email services' elite and expensive security misses. These emails are bannered and auto-remediated to the junk folder. PhishTitan offers advanced protection against email-borne attacks.

"This test reaffirms TitanHQ's unmatched expertise in spam and phishing protection-we are the premier choice for combating phishing attempts and spam infiltrations," said Ronan Kavanagh, CEO at TitanHQ. "Our customers deserve the best, and with TitanHQ solutions, they receive unparalleled defense against phishing and spam with minimal false positives.

"We're seeing a remarkable influx of new MSP customers migrating from other solutions, and their feedback is clear: TitanHQ delivers immediate and substantial threat mitigation. These independent test results validate our ongoing efforts, ensuring our customers benefit from top-tier protection against phishing, spam, and viruses at a compelling value."

About TitanHQ

TitanHQ is a 25-year-old multi-award-winning SaaS cybersecurity platform that delivers a layered security solution to businesses globally. It offers cutting-edge technologies and robust solutions to protect SMBs and MSPs against phishing attacks, malware, ransomware, and other cyberattacks that can compromise data and disrupt operations.

About Virus Bulletin

Virus Bulletin is a security information portal, testing, and certification body with a formidable reputation for providing users with independent intelligence about the latest developments in the global threat landscape. Virus Bulletin is a world-renowned independent testing and certification body, active in testing, reviewing and benchmarking security solutions for over 20 years. Their regular public certifications cover security threat protections of all types as well as enterprise-level anti-spam solutions.

