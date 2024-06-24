The BRL 950 million ($175 million) São João do Paracatu solar park in Minas Gerais employs 500,000 solar modules distributed over an area of ??509 hectares and counts clients in the areas of mining, magnesium industrialization and plastic production and recycling. From pv magazine Latam Comerc Energia has inaugurated the São João do Paracatu photovoltaic complex in the municipality of Paracatu, located in the southeastern state of Minas Gerais. With investments of approximately BRL 950 million ($175 million), the solar park has an installed capacity of 267 MW. In commercial operation since December ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...