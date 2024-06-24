The PNC Financial Services Group: PNC Summer Interns Build More Than Knowledge

Undergraduates learn PNC's culture of volunteerism while building trikes and wagons for pre-K children.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2024 / Nearly 500 summer interns, representing 166 colleges and universities, recently kicked off a 10-week Summer Internship Program at PNC with a two-day summit at the Pittsburgh Playhouse in downtown Pittsburgh.

While acquiring knowledge about PNC and the financial industry, students also received lessons in volunteerism by building trikes and wagons for pre-K children. The build was in support of PNC Grow Up Great, the company's signature philanthropic program now celebrating its 20th year. PNC Grow Up Great is a $500 million, bilingual early childhood education program that helps to prepare children for success in school and life. The company provides eligible employees with up to 40 hours of paid time to volunteer with approved organizations each year.

"Working in teams to build trikes and wagons was a great way for the interns to begin getting to know one another," said Madison Tonarelli, PNC campus recruiting manager. "It also gave them the opportunity to immerse themselves in PNC's culture of volunteerism and giving back to the community."??

Tonarelli said the intern class spans 52 PNC markets, the most of any intern cohort ever at PNC. Select markets will have one or more "Neighborhood Champions" to serve as an in-market resource for interns, facilitating engagement activities and helping interns make connections and learn more about career opportunities at PNC.





View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from The PNC Financial Services Group on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: The PNC Financial Services Group

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/pnc-financial-services-group

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: The PNC Financial Services Group

View the original press release on accesswire.com