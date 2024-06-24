Eramet SA: Eramet and BASF decide against joint investment in a nickel-cobalt refining complex in Indonesia

Paris, June 24, 2024, 5:45pm

PRESS RELEASE

Eramet and BASF decide against joint investment in a nickel-cobalt refining complex in Indonesia

Today, Eramet announced that the company and BASF have decided against a joint investment in a nickel-cobalt refining complex1 in Weda Bay.

Eramet will continue to evaluate potential investments in the nickel electric vehicle battery value chain in Indonesia and will keep the market informed in due course.

In 2020, Eramet and BASF had signed an agreement to assess the potential of jointly developing and constructing a nickel-cobalt refining complex in Weda Bay in Indonesia. After a thorough evaluation, including discussions about project execution strategy, both partners have decided against this investment.

Geoff Streeton, Group Chief Development Officer:

"Indonesia is poised to play a pivotal role in the future of the overall global nickel market. Eramet remains focused on sustainably optimizing the resource potential of Weda Bay mine to supply ore to local nickel producers, while also further investigating opportunities to participate in the nickel electric vehicle battery value chain in Indonesia."

1 HPAL plant ("High-Pressure Acid Leach")