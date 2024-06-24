Celligence / Angel Ai: Angel Ai Launches Free Credit Repair Help - 6/24 is Financial Independence Day

With new users and engagement already growing dramatically, Angel Ai announced another Ai assistant capability free for all Americans that until now the finance industry has completely neglected. Angel Ai demonstrates the power of AI technology to give millions a much needed helping hand.

CERRITOS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2024 / Today is June 24 and Angel Ai has declared it as Your Financial Independence Day. Angel Ai is already handling hundreds of thousands of chats and now, with a friendly chat in almost any language, users can simply ask AskAngel.Ai "can you help me repair my credit?"**. Pavan Agarwal, the founder and CEO of Angel Ai and Sun West Mortgage, said: "We know that one of the biggest barriers to people getting access to equal and affordable housing is credit issues. Angel Ai can speak to you in over a hundred languages and can interact with your creditors, much like a human assistant, therefore, with no human labor costs, she may be able to resolve erroneous adverse items on your credit report. Fair and equal access to financing is built upon an accurate credit report. It's Fair Lending Now with Angel Ai."

"Lenders manage the risk of credit blemishes by denying applications, charging more points, offering less favorable terms, or requiring additional safeguards. Fixing credit issues and improving creditworthiness can help borrowers secure better mortgage terms and approvals. Based on my decades of lending experience, 50% of Americans need some form of credit repair, yet the repair process is often too tedious, complex to maneuver, and too expensive to contract through repair agencies. Angel Ai has changed that. Consumers who use this service may be able to lift their credit without paying exorbitant fees to repair agencies," Pavan added.

This new upgrade to Angel Ai did not come easily. Jennifer Vallinayagam, the CTO, led the engineering and research: "It was a complex process to add this new credit repair help functionality. It was 100 times more complex than we anticipated due to the deep learning and the human-like thinking required of the AI. We are pushing the boundaries of robots emulating humans. The results are amazing."

To bring this service to a broad audience, Angel Ai is investing in large-scale national television and digital campaigns in Copa America coverage and across networks targeting the Hispanic and General Market audiences. This extends Angel Ai's partnership with sports and other celebrities all of whom share Pavan's commitment to closing the financial inequality gap through fair lending and equal financial access.

You can experience Angel Ai's new credit repair help here https://angelai.com/creditrepair.

** Removal of the derogatory item(s) is dependent on the facts and circumstances of each instance and the customer may incur expenses without any credit improvement. There is no certainty or predictability of the removal of a derogatory item from the customers' credit report.

Celligence International, LLC. is one of the fastest-growing fin-tech and Ai companies. Celligence has engineered a novel A.I. that is evolving and self-generating neural cells which come together to solve complex problems. The Celligence Ai is deterministic, not merely generative, and it delivers 100% accurate and trustworthy responses, as is required for financial transactions.

At Celligence, a team of brilliant engineers ("Brillianeers") is expanding the boundaries of the financial services industry through innovations in mobile applications, customer acquisition, retention algorithms, and Ai-based process automation continuously filing new patents supporting our technology.

The service is free, but the consumer is required to pay for all out-of-pocket expenses including but not limited to charges for credit reports, overnight courier, postage and printing. We cannot guarantee negative items on your credit report will be removed. Not available for Idaho, Kansas and South Carolina residents. Credit Repair services provided by Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc. NMLS ID#3277, www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org. Sun West is an Equal Opportunity Lender. For licensing information, go to: www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org. 18303 Gridley Rd., Cerritos, CA 90703, Phone: (800) 453-7884. Refer to https://www.swmc.com/TXdis to view Texas Complaint Notice and Servicing Disclosure.

