WKN: A2DSW0 | ISIN: BE0974313455 | Ticker-Symbol: 1E91
Frankfurt
24.06.24
08:19 Uhr
2,295 Euro
+0,045
+2,00 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
BEL Mid
Actusnews Wire
24.06.2024 17:53 Uhr
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ECONOCOM: Treasury shares

Press release

REGULATED INFORMATION
24 June 2024



Treasury shares


As part of the treasury shares buybacks approved by the general meeting of shareholders on 30 November 2021, Econocom Group SE carried out, from 17 June 2024 to 23 June 2024, the following transactions concerning the Econocom Group share:

DateNegotiation
method		TransactionsQuantitiesAverage
price
(€)		Minimum
price
(€)		Maximum
price
(€)
20/06/2024stock exchangePurchase 15,0002.320 2.320 2.320
Total 15,000



On 24 June 2024, Econocom Group SE held 7,530,285 Econocom Group shares out of a total number of 179,045,899 securities issued. amounting to 4.21% of the firm's securities.

All press releases about the treasury shares buyback program are published in the section 'Regulated Information - Treasury Shares Buyback' on the financial part of Econocom's website.


ABOUT ECONOCOM

The Econocom group, which was founded 50 years ago, is a pioneer in support for digital transformation of companies. Its solutions, which focus on developing and transforming the workplace, infrastructure, audiovisual technology and digital signage, cover the full range of responsibilities in expertise needed to carry out digital projects, from the design phase and guidance in choosing a solution to equipment roll-out and managed services. This includes equipment purchasing or leasing, equipment customisation and equipment-related services, as well as the refurbishing of products at the end of their lifespan. Econocom is present in 16 countries and has more than 8,800 employees. It is listed on Euronext in Brussels, on the BEL Mid and Family Business indexes, and it made €2.681 billion in revenue in 2023.


FOR MORE INFORMATION

www.econocom.com

Investor and shareholder relations contact: eric.bazile@econocom.com

Financial communication agency contact: info@capvalue.fr +33 1 80 81 50 00

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: ymxuZ8drk5mbxmpplpWZmGaZnGpomWada2Wek2qaap2YaG+WmpxjaceYZnFnmWVv
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-86409-cp-rachat-d_actions-propres-2024-6-24-vuk.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2024 Actusnews Wire
