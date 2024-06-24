Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2024) - From all of us at Centurion One Capital, we are thrilled to announce the outstanding success of the 5th Annual LA Summit, held at the legendary Beverly Hills Hotel, a renowned Hollywood hideaway that has hosted royalty for over a century.

This year's event was a remarkable celebration of collaboration, innovation, and community. The summit brought together 27 sponsors and 12 presenting companies from various industries, providing them with the opportunity to showcase their work to a diverse group of global investors.

The event's highlight was the "Magnificent 7" panel discussions, led by esteemed industry experts such as Michael Pierce, Partner - Digi Ventures; Dmitri Alperovitch, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman - Silverado Policy Accelerator and Co-Founder and former Chief Technology Officer - Crowdstrike (NASDAQ: CRWD); Paul Martino, General Partner and Co-Founder - Bullpen Capital; and Eytan Elbaz, Founding Member of Applied Semantics (acquired by Google) and Co-Founder and former Chief Strategy Officer of Scopely (acquired by Savvy Games for $4.9B).

There were many highlights from the event such as the Lucosky Brookman CEO/Founder lunch at the world-renowned Riviera Golf and Country Club and unforgettable networking at exclusive lunches and dinners at the Polo Lounge, Nobu Malibu, Taverna Tony, Catch LA and Mastro's Penthouse. Celebrity sightings added an extra touch of energy and excitement to a vibrant event.

"We are overwhelmed by the support and participation of our attendees, sponsors, and presenters," said Nima Besharat, CEO of Centurion One Capital. "The connections made and the value shared during this event truly exemplify the vibrant and engaging community we strive to foster. We are grateful for the opportunity to continue this journey together and create even more opportunities for growth, collaboration, and community in the future."

"The 5th Annual LA Summit was a true testament to the power of community and collaboration," said Raphael Yeung, Managing Director and Head of Investment Banking at Centurion One Capital. "The level of engagement, the diversity of perspectives, and the genuine spirit of partnership that permeated the event was truly inspiring. We are pleased to have facilitated this platform for industry leaders, innovators, and investors to come together and drive meaningful progress."

Please save the date for the 2nd Annual Bahamas Summit held at the luxurious Rosewood Baha Mar resort on October 22nd and 23rd 2024.

About Centurion One Capital

Centurion One Capital ("Centurion One") is a premier independent Investment Banking firm dedicated to fueling the growth and success of growth companies in North America. With an unwavering commitment to delivering comprehensive financial solutions and strategic guidance, Centurion One is a trusted strategic partner and catalyst to propel issuers to unlock their full potential. Our team comprises seasoned professionals who combine extensive financial expertise with deep knowledge of various sectors. We take a proactive and results-driven approach, working closely with our clients to develop tailored strategies and execute transactions that maximize value and drive long-term success.

Centurion One - Empowering Growth. Driving Innovation. Partnering for Success.

