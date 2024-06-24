Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2024) - The Canadian Counselling and Psychotherapy Association (CCPA) is pleased to announce that Bill C-59 An Act to Implement Certain Provisions to the Fall Economic Statement on Friday received royal assent successfully removing the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and harmonized sales tax (HST) on counselling therapy and psychotherapy services in provinces that regulate the profession. This represents a significant milestone for our ongoing effort to make mental health care more accessible to all Canadians.

"We are thrilled that Bill C-59 has received royal assent," said Carrie Foster, President of CCPA. "This bill will transform the mental health care landscape in Canada by removing financial barriers that prevent many individuals from providing and accessing vital therapy services. As President of CCPA, I am grateful for the support of all Members of Parliament in recognizing the importance of this issue."

The passing of Bill C-59 marks the final chapter of more than a decade of work, underscoring the significance of CCPA's advocacy efforts to promote accessible mental health care.

"This milestone is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our association, members, and partners," said Dr. Kim Hollihan, CCPA's Chief Executive Officer. "By removing the GST/HST on these essential services, we are making it easier for the people of Canada to access the care they need. Our advocacy efforts have paid off, and we look forward to continuing our work to improve mental health support nationwide."

CCPA looks forward to ongoing collaboration with the federal government to support greater accessibility to mental health care in Canada. CCPA encourages Canadians to reach out to a counsellor, counselling therapist, or psychotherapist if they are seeking mental health services and support. To learn more or find a counsellor near you, please visit the CCPA directory of Canadian Certified Counsellors across Canada at https://www.ccpa-accp.ca/find-a-canadian-certified-counsellor/.

-30-

The Canadian Counselling and Psychotherapy Association (CCPA) is a national bilingual association providing professional counsellors and psychotherapists with access to exclusive educational programs, certification, professional development and direct contact with professional peers and specialty groups. CCPA promotes the profession and its contribution to the mental health and well-being of all Canadians.

