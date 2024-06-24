Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 24.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Premier American Uranium: Pure Portfolio Power!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
24.06.2024 18:06 Uhr
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

World News Media: World Finance announces the winners of its 2024 Banking Awards

News provided by World News Media

LONDON, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- World Finance magazine is delighted to announce the winners of its prestigious annual banking awards.

The World FinanceBanking Awards 2024 feature the best performing banks from across the globe.

The awards recognise those who are best placed to set an example and lead the way. Banks are awarded in different categories depending on their specialty, such as commercial, retail and private banking.

Zenith Bank in Nigeria continues to forge ahead in the country thanks to implementing several innovative strategies to better service its clients.

Mega Bank in Taiwan has been busy reinventing itself as it evolves within a changing banking landscape.

ICBC in Macau has undergone a fintech makeover in order to utilise new technologies and optimise its services.

BNL BNP Paribas in Italy remains committed to focusing on promoting growth, sustainability and innovations in technology.

Indeed, the financial institutions named in the magazine's listing have all proven themselves to be among the most innovative players in their industry.

To read more about the full list of winners of the Banking Awards 2024 pick up the latest issue of World Finance magazine, available online, on mobile and in print now.

www.worldfinance.com

World News Media, the parent company of World Finance, is a leading publisher of quality financial and business magazines, which enjoys a global distribution network that includes subscriber lists of prominent decision-makers around the world.

Contact information
World News Media
Richard Willcox
+44 (0)207 553 4151
richard@wnmedia.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/world-finance-announces-the-winners-of-its-2024-banking-awards-302180439.html

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.