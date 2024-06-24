ResourceWise Brings Its Cross-Commodity Data and Analytics Expertise to New Oleochemicals Service

ResourceWise has met a key milestone in providing cross-commodity price benchmarks, data, and analysis on chemicals, forest products, and decarbonization markets.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ResourceWise has met a key milestone in providing cross-commodity price benchmarks, data, and analysis on chemicals, forest products, and decarbonization markets.

For the first time, one digital product encompasses expertise that spans all the key commodity sectors that ResourceWise covers. Dedicated to renewable feedstock, the new platform-based oleochemicals analysis and insight tools draw on decades of experience within each distinct business sector.

Dwight Lynch, Biomaterials Business Manager at ResourceWise, is leading the transition towards data and insight on renewable intermediates and biobased and biodegradable polymer inputs.

"Navigating oleochemicals markets at a time when regulation, legislation, and competition from renewable fuels markets are the key drivers is a challenge. Our new service offers pricing and analysis that informs decision-makers and allows sustainable business to thrive."

The new oleochemicals portal in ResourceWise's flagship chemicals market intelligence platform, OrbiChem360, has evolved beyond its legacy biomaterials insights to focus on the fats and oils markets that are key to sustainability.

It presents pricing data and analysis that ResourceWise biomaterials experts have furnished within OrbiChem360 this past decade and includes a crude tall oil (CTO) price index. The inclusion of a forest-based output introduces the ResourceWise platform FisherSolve's pulp and paper industry insight to our portfolio.

Pete Stewart, the CEO of ResourceWise, is focused on the future. "From raw material converters to end-use consumer goods producers, manufacturing value chain participants are increasingly seeking cross-commodity insights to meet low-carbon targets. We are building and providing the data and analytics businesses need to achieve environmental, social, and governance (ESG) targets and market products competitively worldwide.

"The ResourceWise mission is to use the intelligence within the increasingly inter-related business sectors we have harnessed to guide customers in their journey toward a net-zero future. This new offering is the first of many milestones in our endeavor to do just that," adds Stewart.

A Streamlined Renewable Chemicals Service

The new product leverages oleochemical pricing and commentary gathered by ResourceWise legacy brands since 2014 and insight collected since the 1990s. It extends our regional reach with additional price points and streamlines the data and analytics provided.

The new portal is designed with personal care, cosmetics, detergents, lubricants, pharmaceuticals, flavor and fragrance, and food and beverage market participants in mind. However, it provides pricing data and insights for producers, intermediaries, and consumer product manufacturers in broader industries.

More Than Forty Current and Historical Prices

International price indexes for oleochemicals include the feedstocks soybean, coconut, tall, rapeseed, and palm oils, as well as tallow and glycerine grades

Dozens of spot and contract prices for fatty acids and fatty alcohols plus comprehensive commentary based on intelligence from a worldwide contact base

Low-carbon price benchmarks and commentary in our oleochemicals offering will increasingly leverage intelligence on the biofuels sector within the Prima CarbonZero platform

Global Trade Flow graphics for all oils and tallow to help customers understand how key plant and animal-based feedstocks are traded globally to identify new markets and sources

Industry experts contextualize data, making it actionable, and respond personally to customer inquiries

By bridging information gaps in the chemicals market, OrbiChem360 subscribers gain a competitive edge in volatile markets. The platform provides decision makers with robust, data-driven insight that unravels market trends so they can harness growth opportunities. For more information on the OrbiChem360 platform, visit the ResourceWise OrbiChem360 page.

CONTACT:

Contact:

Suz-Anne Kinney

Vice President, Marketing & Communications at ResourceWise

suz-anne.kinney@resourcewise.com

+1 (980) 233-4021

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/resourcewise/r/resourcewise-brings-its-cross-commodity-data-and-analytics-expertise-to-new-oleochemicals-service,c4005742

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/resourcewise-brings-its-cross-commodity-data-and-analytics-expertise-to-new-oleochemicals-service-302180514.html