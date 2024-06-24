Kintetsu World Express: KWE Reduces Emissions by Introducing Electric Vehicles in Thailand

BANGKOK, THAILAND / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2024 / KWE-Kintetsu World Express (Thailand) Co., Ltd. (KWE Thailand), a subsidiary of Kintetsu World Express, Inc., has recently introduced Electric Vehicle (EV) trucks as part of its efforts to reduce CO2 emissions to move toward a decarbonized society.

Five vehicles (one van, two four-wheel trucks, and two six-wheel trucks) will be used for pickup and delivery operations in the Bangkok and Navanakorn areas. Additionally, charging stations will be installed at the KWE Thailand headquarters and at the Navanakorn Distribution Center.

As EVs continue to gain popularity worldwide, they are also attracting attention in Thailand's automotive market. However, challenges remain, such as cruising range, maintenance, and recharging infrastructure. On the positive side, the Government of Thailand has set a goal to increase the percentage of EVs in domestic automobile production to 30% by 2030, and the shift to EVs in Thailand is expected to accelerate.

The KWE Group has set medium- and long-term goals of reducing CO2 emissions by 35% by 2030 (compared to FY2022) and achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. As part of its efforts to reduce emissions, the company will continue to promote initiatives that contribute to the development of a sustainable society, including the introduction of EV trucks, the use of trucks fueled by HVO (hydrogenated vegetable oil), and switching to renewable energy for electricity use.

Contact Information

Mike Trejo

(310) 627-3129

SOURCE: Kintetsu World Express

View the original press release on newswire.com.