GoodData Included in 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Analytics and BI Platforms

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2024 / Cloud-based data and analytics company, GoodData, announced today their inclusion once again in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Analytics and BI Platforms. We believe GoodData's continued recognition underscores its commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction within the analytics and BI industry.

"We are thrilled to be recognized in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for a consecutive year," said Roman Stanek, CEO of GoodData. "We feel that this recognition validates our vision of the analytics-as-code approach and our ability to deliver cutting-edge analytics solutions to our users."

GoodData is renowned for its analytics-as-code and developer-first approach, its focus on the semantic layer as a universal metrics store, and its dedication to composability:

Analytics-as-code & developer-first approach: As a pioneer of Analytics as Code, GoodData has enabled developers to quickly and easily scale their data value chain operations with easy automatic deployments, testing, and customization of analytics environments.

Headless vision & the semantic layer: In its dedication to composability, GoodData allows for a centralized metrics store as a semantic layer, leading to consistent metric definitions and clear alignment with business objectives.

"We are committed to pushing the boundaries of analytics innovation," said GoodData VP of Product Strategy, Ryan Dolley. "The analytics-as-code approach, along with the Analytics Lake, has given developers opportunities for optimization that they have never had before. And we're looking forward to continuing our mission to provide the best analytics experience for both developers and end-users."

GoodData's headless vision, analytics-as-code approach, and developer-first mindset continue to set new standards in the analytics and business intelligence landscape. Read the full Gartner® Magic Quadrant report to see a complete analysis of GoodData's strengths and cautions: gooddata.com/resources/gartner-magic-quadrant-for-analytics-and-business-intelligence-platforms/

About GoodData

GoodData is the leading cloud-based data and analytics platform, bringing AI-fueled data-driven decision-making to organizations across the globe. With a platform that leverages the potential of automation and AI, GoodData empowers its customers to make data analytics available to every single end user via real-time, self-service data insights right at the point of work. Over 140,000 of the world's top businesses and 3.2 million users rely on GoodData in order to drive meaningful change and achieve more through data.

GoodData is headquartered in San Francisco and is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, General Catalyst Partners, Intel Capital, TOTVS, and others. For more information, visit GoodData's website, and follow GoodData on LinkedIn , YouTube , Medium , and Twitter .

