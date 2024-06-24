FedEx Corporation: FedEx and EIT Climate-KIC Propel Sustainable Mobility Initiatives in European Cities

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2024 / FedEx Corporation

Originally published in FedEx's 2023 FedEx Cares Report

New ideas for smart and sustainable mobility

In 2022, FedEx supported the EIT Climate-KIC Sustainable Cities Climate Impact Challenge to launch climate-friendly transportation projects in European cities. In 2023, four cities began implementing sustainable mobility solutions aiming to transform urban living and work. Explore the winning cities' projects below.

Olot, Spain: As biking becomes an increasingly popular form of mobility, Olot wants to encourage more residents to trade four wheels for two. The winning project is building a network of enclosed, secure bike parking locations where cyclists can park safely for several hours without worry about theft. Learn More

Karasu, Turkey: A popular summer destination, Karasu faces increased congestion with seasonal visitors. The winning green mobility project aims to connect coastal bike paths to the city center, creating safer spaces for walkers, cyclists, and scooter-riders through dedicated bike lanes and infrastructure improvements. Learn More

Hackney, UK: Hackney is a densely populated and culturally diverse part of London, facing high levels of inequality and air pollution. The winning project awarded 14 small businesses with a grant to purchase a cargo bike to make deliveries, carry out client visits, and grow their enterprises. Learn More

Espoo, Finland: This city of over 305,000 residents blends urban life with nature, making it ideal for cycling. Yet, immigrants here face barriers to this mode of transport. The winning green mobility project promotes social inclusion and gender equality by offering free workshops that teach cycling skills and give participants increased freedom and mobility. Learn More

Read more





View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from FedEx Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: FedEx Corporation

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/fedex-corporation

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: FedEx Corporation

View the original press release on accesswire.com