CheckedUp today announced the Exam Room Digital Consult product received the prestigious Red Dot Award in 2024 Product Design Winner in Medical Devices and Technology. The Red Dot Award is an annual international competition recognizing excellence in design and one of the world's largest design competitions. The Red Dot Label has become established as one of the most sought-after marks of quality for good design. Every year, the Red Dot Award: Product Design sets out to find the year's best products. The products are selected by the Red Dot Jury based on aesthetic appeal, functional, smart or innovative, but what they all have in common is their outstanding design. Winners will be celebrated at the Red Dot Award Ceremony on 24 June 2024 in Essen, Germany. CheckedUp's Exam Room Digital Consult will be featured in the Red Dot Design Yearbook, Red Dot website as well as the Red Dot Design Museum in Essen, Germany.

"We are tremendously honored to receive the Red Dot Award in Product Design in Medical Devices and Technology," said Dr. Richard Awdeh, CEO of CheckedUp. "Receiving the Red Dot Design Award, one of the most prestigious awards in the design industry, is a testament to our team's ongoing dedication to providing high-quality education to patients and HCPs with aesthetically pleasing, and wonderfully designed products."

CheckedUp's Exam Room Digital Consult provides one-on-one support to HCPs and patients in the Exam Room during and post diagnosis. Integrated seamlessly into the practice environment, the Exam Room Digital Consult features 2 modes for education 1. gallery mode for content and brand ads and 2. consult mode with in-depth health visuals, 3D anatomical diagrams and education materials. Resources can be emailed by HCP to patients and caregivers as part of an ongoing patient care plan. "We couldn't be prouder of CheckedUp's products and this achievement," said Mark Awdeh, President of CheckedUp. "Especially because of the work we put into designing and developing the product for patients and HCPs."

With the creation of CheckedUp, Mark Awdeh and Dr. Richard Awdeh have revolutionized the way doctors care for their patients. Under their leadership, CheckedUp has grown to become a leader in a digital, specialty-focused Point of Care while securing a significant investment from Rockbridge Growth Equity to drive future growth. Over the past three years, the CheckedUp business has grown 40% year-over-year and doubled the size of its network, providing an ever growing high-value, specialty-focused advertising network to its customers.

About CheckedUp

CheckedUp is a physician-founded digital patient education company that actively engages patients, caregivers, and physicians at the Point of Care. The Company is one of the nation's largest 100% digital, specialty focused Point of Care network with a national footprint, providing condition-specific, active patient engagement through a variety of digital touch points including TV's in waiting rooms and interactive exam room digital wallboards in specialty Healthcare Provider offices and Health Hospital Systems across the US. CheckedUp acquired Health Media Network (and its affiliated properties, including PetCare TV, in 2022) and is backed by growth equity partner Rockbridge Growth Equity. For more information on CheckedUp, visit www.checkedup.com.

