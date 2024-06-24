Weather Shield Roofing Systems and Great Lakes Systems Announce Strategic Merger to Enhance Services and Expand Reach

Weather Shield Roofing Systems and Great Lakes Systems have merged to combine their expertise and broaden their service offerings. This strategic move aims to create new employee opportunities and provide a wider range of solutions for commercial roofing needs.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2024 / Weather Shield Roofing Systems, West Michigan's leading provider in roofing maintenance and reroofing solutions, is pleased to announce their merger with Great Lakes Systems, leaders in new construction and competitive hard bid commercial roofing. This merger represents a strategic move aimed at enhancing our capabilities, expanding our reach, and providing the market with an even broader set of solutions and services.





Key Benefits of the Merger:

Employee Opportunity: The merger creates new opportunities for our employees, allowing them to grow, develop new skills, and contribute to a stronger, more dynamic organization. Together, we will create new avenues for career development and advancement.

More Client Solutions: Together, we will be able to offer a wider range of solutions to meet commercial roofing needs, leveraging the best practices and expertise of both companies.

Core Values Fit: Both companies share a commitment to excellence, customer value, and providing great workplaces for our employees. This merger strengthens our ability to uphold these core values in everything we do.

Importantly, this merger will not affect the commitment to clients or the trusted brands. Both the Great Lakes Systems and Weather Shield brands will be maintained, ensuring continuity and consistency in services. Clients will continue to interact with their current contacts through existing communication channels.

This merger positions the combined entity as a top 30 full-service commercial roofing contractor nationally, reflecting their dedication to growth and exceptional service delivery.

Leadership Statements:

"We are thrilled about this merger, which represents a significant step forward in our mission to serve our clients better," said Jim Bush, CEO of Weather Shield Roofing Systems. "By joining forces, we are poised to deliver unparalleled service and innovative solutions."

"Leading Great Lakes Systems has always been about stewardship. That's why it was vital to find a buyer that understands who we are and shares our values," added Kevin Clausen, President of Great Lakes Systems. "We are excited to deepen our mutual talent pool and enhance the management strength of both organizations."

About Great Lakes Systems: Commercial & Industrial Roofing in Grand Rapids, Michigan Since 1969. Great Lakes Systems, Inc. has flourished in the highly-competitive commercial, industrial and institutional roofing field and enjoys industry-wide recognition for the quality of its installation repair and maintenance work as well as its client relationships.

About Weather Shield Roofing Systems: Established in 1980, Weather Shield Roofing Systems stands as the premier commercial roofing expert across West Michigan. Our dedication is towards empowering business owners, property managers, and facility managers to streamline their roofing expenses, avoid unexpected disruptions, and maintain fiscal discipline.

