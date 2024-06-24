World News Media: Sustainability 2024 award winners are announced by World Finance

News provided by World News Media

LONDON, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- World Finance magazine has recognised a select group of companies that stand out within their particular fields of business and whose achievements have led to their inclusion in the World FinanceSustainability Awards 2024

Now in their sixth year, the World Finance Sustainability Awards celebrate the companies' putting green values at the forefront of their business operations.

Ensuring that we take sufficient steps now to avoid difficulty in the future means businesses must take sustainable action across all facets of their operations. In the World Finance Sustainability Awards, we celebrate those who have excelled in their sustainability efforts.

CPKC was an early champion of climate action and continues to refine its climate strategy to reduce operational emissions, investing in solutions which include developing North America's first line-haul hydrogen-powered locomotive.

Turkish Airlines' continued commitment to reducing carbon emissions is reflected in its comprehensive sustainability strategy, which includes significant investment in fuel efficiency studies and sustainable aviation fuel.

DevvStream are leading the way in showing how carbon credits can steer companies towards a net zero goal.

Collectively, the awards extend across 30 different industry segments, covering everything from coffee processing to financial services. But although the winners may work in different fields, they are all united by a commitment to a sustainable future.

The companies highlighted have all gone the extra mile to integrate environmental, social and governance (ESG) values into different branches of the business.

