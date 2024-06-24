New Haven, Connecticut--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2024) - KovaDx, a startup focused on researching and developing sickle cell monitoring technology, has announced its closure due to difficulties in securing funding. The company, founded by Dr. Yaw Angson-Angsonton; with Timothy Adamson and Dahsong Kim as co-founders; aimed to bring affordable and accessible sickle cell monitoring solutions to underserved communities.

Credit: KovaDx

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8798/213945_6dbe91d624c30825_001full.jpg

Sickle cell disease is a hereditary blood disorder that causes the red blood cells to become sickle or crescent-shaped instead of round and flexible. This abnormal shape causes the cells to get stuck in small blood vessels, blocking blood flow and oxygen delivery to tissues. It is more common in parts of Africa, the Middle East, and the Mediterranean. In the United States, the disease primarily affects minority populations with ancestry from these regions. Despite the need for research and treatment, sickle cell disease often goes underfunded or ignored, as it mainly impacts minorities and low-income communities.

Dr. Ansong-Angsonton, a carrier of the sickle cell trait himself, witnessed the devastating effects of the disease firsthand while working as a doctor in Africa. His personal experiences drove him to establish KovaDx and bring sickle cell screening and care to the forefront. The startup however struggled to secure funding, despite initial promises to support black startups in the wake of George Floyd's death.

"The funding situation became hard for small startups with little room for startups targeting rare disease cases," Ansong-Angsonton explained. "This situation, coupled with internal and other external factors meant that the team decided to shut its doors."

Despite the challenges, KovaDx managed to raise venture capital funding and received an NSF Phase I grant, which provided approximately $260,000 for proof of concept research over six to twelve months. The company developed a proof of concept red blood cell health index that combined quantitative phase imaging with machine learning.

Media Details:

Company Name: KovaDx Inc

Company Media Contact: KovaDx Team

Email: kova@kovadx.com

Company Website: http://www.kovadx.com/

SOURCE: KovaDx

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/213945

SOURCE: Ascend Agency