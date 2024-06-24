DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 24-Jun-2024 / 17:47 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 24 June 2024 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: Date of purchase: 24 June 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 52,649 Highest price paid per share: 86.20p Lowest price paid per share: 84.80p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 85.7288p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 349,847,510 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (349,847,510) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 85.7288p 52,649

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased price Time) number venue (GBp share) 1858 84.80 16:18:11 00070397915TRLO0 XLON 5205 85.20 16:18:14 00070397922TRLO0 XLON 9309 85.20 16:18:14 00070397923TRLO0 XLON 1927 85.80 16:18:17 00070397934TRLO0 XLON 7483 85.80 16:18:17 00070397933TRLO0 XLON 3099 86.20 16:19:53 00070398074TRLO0 XLON 1273 86.20 16:19:53 00070398076TRLO0 XLON 2850 86.20 16:19:53 00070398075TRLO0 XLON 6784 86.00 16:20:00 00070398091TRLO0 XLON 5960 86.00 16:21:16 00070398229TRLO0 XLON 240 86.00 16:21:16 00070398228TRLO0 XLON 103 86.00 16:21:16 00070398230TRLO0 XLON 3113 86.00 16:21:27 00070398247TRLO0 XLON 1923 86.00 16:21:27 00070398246TRLO0 XLON 1522 86.00 16:21:27 00070398245TRLO0 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

