Montag, 24.06.2024
Premier American Uranium: Pure Portfolio Power!
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
24.06.24
15:29 Uhr
0,970 Euro
-0,010
-1,02 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,9551,32019:27
Dow Jones News
24.06.2024 19:19 Uhr
90 Leser
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
24-Jun-2024 / 17:47 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
24 June 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of 
its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as 
part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: 
Date of purchase:               24 June 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      52,649 
Highest price paid per share:         86.20p 
Lowest price paid per share:          84.80p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 85.7288p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 349,847,510 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (349,847,510) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      85.7288p                    52,649

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
1858               84.80       16:18:11          00070397915TRLO0      XLON 
5205               85.20       16:18:14          00070397922TRLO0      XLON 
9309               85.20       16:18:14          00070397923TRLO0      XLON 
1927               85.80       16:18:17          00070397934TRLO0      XLON 
7483               85.80       16:18:17          00070397933TRLO0      XLON 
3099               86.20       16:19:53          00070398074TRLO0      XLON 
1273               86.20       16:19:53          00070398076TRLO0      XLON 
2850               86.20       16:19:53          00070398075TRLO0      XLON 
6784               86.00       16:20:00          00070398091TRLO0      XLON 
5960               86.00       16:21:16          00070398229TRLO0      XLON 
240                86.00       16:21:16          00070398228TRLO0      XLON 
103                86.00       16:21:16          00070398230TRLO0      XLON 
3113               86.00       16:21:27          00070398247TRLO0      XLON 
1923               86.00       16:21:27          00070398246TRLO0      XLON 
1522               86.00       16:21:27          00070398245TRLO0      XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  329883 
EQS News ID:  1931957 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1931957&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 24, 2024 12:48 ET (16:48 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
