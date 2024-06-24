Schneider Electric Expands Global Private Equity & Financial Services Practice With Comprehensive Consultancy + Data Management Solution

LOUISVILLE, KY / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2024 / Schneider Electric:

Schneider Electric, a global leader in sustainability, today announced that it has expanded the capabilities of its global private equity and financial services consultancy within its Sustainability Business, which offers comprehensive advisory and software solutions for decarbonization and sustainable value creation for private equity funds, asset managers and other financial institutions.

The expanded global practice is currently partnering with dozens of private equity funds and asset managers, supporting 400 portfolio companies, and advising +$100B assets under management.

The expanded practice focuses on an integrated approach to ESG and sustainability consulting, energy procurement, sustainability solutions and renewable energy, enabled by a strong suite of digital solutions. Specifically, the team partners closely with private equity funds, asset managers and other financial institutions throughout the investment life-cycle - from strategy and fundraising, all the way to exit strategy.

The practice group provides financial institutions with an exclusive opportunity to evaluate and handle financed emissions, monitor ESG performance across diverse assets, facilitate communication with underlying portfolio companies, and spearhead sustainable transformation. Through this unique approach, value creation is driven through ESG transformation and decarbonization, extending to the fund level.

In a recent study conducted by the CFA Institute's Research & Policy Center, responsible investment funds have gained significant traction over the last decade, further articulating the need for specialized fund-level services through asset managers.

"With the evolving global landscape of ESG, our finance and private equity clients have a unique challenge and opportunity to gain a competitive edge in a way that supports their sustainability objectives," said Cristy House, North America Lead, Private Equity & Financial Practice. "We're excited to expand our leading-edge practice to drive even more value and results for our clients through innovative end-to-end energy and solutions that service the financial sector."

Within the new expansion, there is a greater focus on data management and reporting capabilities that help financial institutions understand and track their portfolio performance and drive impactful engagement strategy. In addition to Schneider Electric's flagship platform EcoStruxure Resource Advisor®, which announced new ESG capabilities last year, the organization is also working with connected software solutions that drive greater client impact, alongside the newly adopted tools. The collective solution set touts fund-level data aggregation, benchmarking, predictive analytics, and dynamic data requests, specific to the private equity sector. The combined expanded data management and sector-level abilities enables Schneider Electric to meet the unique needs of each client it serves.

"For more than 20 years, our client-first approach to ESG and sustainability has allowed us to stay nimble and value-focused with our solutions," said Irina Gilfanova, Director, Head of Private Equity Europe. "Our capabilities continue to grow rapidly as the market needs various integrated solutions and flexibility to enable private equity firms to manage their processes, track their commitments, and provide insight into their portfolio performance." Over the years, Schneider Electric has had multiple collaborations, partnerships, and acquisitions to deliver best-in-class sustainability solutions.

Schneider's Sustainability Business has a long-standing history with flagship financial institutions across the financial services sector. The company has been listed among the most Sustainable Corporations worldwide for the 13th time in a row, according to Corporate Knights' 2024 Global 100, and listed as a Sustainability Leader for the 13th year in a row in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider's purpose is to create Impact by empowering all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. At Schneider, we call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be the trusted partner in Sustainability and Efficiency.

We are a global industrial technology leader bringing world-leading expertise in electrification, automation and digitization to smart industries, resilient infrastructure, future-proof data centers, intelligent buildings, and intuitive homes. Anchored by our deep domain expertise, we provide integrated end-to-end lifecycle AI enabled Industrial IoT solutions with connected products, automation, software, and services, delivering digital twins to enable profitable growth for our customers.

We are a people company with an ecosystem of 150,000 colleagues and more than a million partners operating in over 100 countries to ensure proximity to our customers and stakeholders. We embrace diversity and inclusion in everything we do, guided by our meaningful purpose of a sustainable future for all.

www.se.com

Discover the newest perspectives shaping sustainability, electricity 4.0, and next-generation automation on Schneider Electric Insights.

