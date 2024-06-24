Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2024) - Mandeville Ventures Inc. (TSXV: MAND.P) (the "Corporation" or "Mandeville"), a capital pool company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"), announced today that the letter agreement relating to its previously announced proposed Qualifying Transaction with Sumer Resources Inc. has been terminated by mutual agreement of the parties.

The Corporation will re-commence its search for businesses and assets with a view to completing a Qualifying Transaction and will make further announcements with respect to these efforts when advanced to a point where disclosure is appropriate.

In accordance with the policies of the TSXV, Mandeville has requested that its common shares, which are currently halted, resume trading on the TSXV and is awaiting permission from the TSXV.

