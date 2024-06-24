Tecan Group AG: Tecan appoints Mukta Acharya Head of the Life Sciences Business division

Tecan appoints Mukta Acharya Head of the Life Sciences Business division

Männedorf, Switzerland, June 24, 2024 - The Tecan Group (SIX Swiss Exchange: TECN) announced today that Mukta Acharya, currently serving as President, Tecan Americas, has been appointed the new Head of the Life Sciences Business division and a member of the Management Board of the Tecan Group. She is expected to assume her new position on August 1, 2024.

Dr. Klaus Lun, Head of the Life Sciences Business since 2017 and a member of the Management Board since 2013, has decided to leave the company to pursue other career opportunities.

Dr. Achim von Leoprechting commented: «We are very pleased to have Mukta Acharya take on this important role. It is a testament to the strength of our management team that we can promote from within for such a key position. Mukta has had significant success in growing our US business and building a strong organization. She brings a wealth of industry expertise, having worked in senior positions at market-leading organizations in the life sciences and broader healthcare markets. With her impressive track record and her dynamic leadership style, we are confident that she will continue to drive growth and further enhance our competitive edge.»

Mukta Acharya joined Tecan in July 2022 as President, Tecan Americas, where she was responsible for the successful financial and market performance of the Life Sciences Business division in the company's largest sales region.

Mukta Acharya joined Tecan from Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO), where she most recently served as Vice President and General Manager of the Single-use Flexible Solutions business. In this role, she drove the strategic growth of the global business, which spanned multiple manufacturing sites and thousands of employees worldwide. She also oversaw product management, marketing, engineering, and business development across the organization's various business units.

From 2010 to 2018, Mukta Acharya held leadership positions at CVS Health (NYSE: CVS), most recently as Director, Enterprise Product Innovation & Management. Prior to that, she worked in management consulting.

She has a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from India and a master's degree in Engineering Management from Dartmouth College in the United States.

Under Klaus Lun's leadership, the Life Sciences Business division achieved significant growth and successfully navigated the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic. Tecan's Board of Directors and CEO would like to express their sincere gratitude to Klaus Lun for his strong engagement and important service of developing Tecan's Life Sciences Business and wish him all the best for the future.

About Tecan

Tecan (www.tecan.com) improves people's lives and health by empowering customers to scale healthcare innovation globally from life science to the clinic. Tecan is a pioneer and global leader in laboratory automation. As an original equipment manufacturer (OEM), Tecan is also a leader in developing and manufacturing OEM instruments, components and medical devices that are then distributed by partner companies. Founded in Switzerland in 1980, the company has more than 3,500 employees, with manufacturing, research and development sites in Europe, North America and Asia, and maintains a sales and service network in over 70 countries. In 2023, Tecan generated sales of CHF 1,074 million (USD 1,194 million; EUR 1,108 million). Registered shares of Tecan Group are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange (TECN; ISIN CH0012100191).

