Leadership Changes Bring New Perspectives to Mower

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2024 / Mower , one of the country's top independent and employee-owned marketing, advertising and public relations agencies, has undergone a strategic reorganization and expansion of its core leadership team, reflecting broader changes to the industry and the needs of its clients. The changes make Mower a majority women-led company.

Mower's Core Leadership Team. From left: President and Chief Executive Officer Stephanie Crockett, Chief Creative Officer Doug Kamp, Executive Vice President, Operations Erinn Steffen, Chief Financial Officer Lisa Costa, Senior Vice President, Client Leadership Ashley Montanaro, Senior Vice President, Head of Public Relations & Public Affairs Trish Nugent, Senior Vice President, Strategy Amanda Schuneman and Vice President, Growth Strategy Peter Wiezalis.

Joining President and CEO Stephanie Crockett and Chief Creative Officer Doug Kamp on the core leadership team are new employee owners Chief Financial Officer Lisa Costa and Senior Vice President, Strategy Amanda Schuneman. Boston-based Costa brings more than 20 years of experience with both a CPA firm and advertising agencies like Allen & Gerritsen (A&G) and Mind+Matter, and she most recently led her own financial operations consulting agency. Schuneman, based in Chicago, joins Mower from Deloitte's Advisory practice and brings 19 years of brand and strategy experience to her post leading Mower's strategic planners, account planners, analytic specialists and researchers. Her extensive background includes advertising and agency work for companies including Merkle, DDB and gyro.

Rounding out Crockett's evolved core leadership team are four current employee owners of Mower, their promotions a signal of their contributions to the agency and the marketing, advertising and public relations industry. They include Erinn Steffen to Executive Vice President, Operations (Buffalo, NY), Ashley Montanaro to Senior Vice President, Client Leadership (Syracuse, NY), Trish Nugent to Senior Vice President, Head of Public Relations & Public Affairs (New York City) and Peter Wiezalis to Vice President, Growth Strategy (Syracuse, NY). The core leadership team benefits from the counsel of Executive Chairman Eric Mower, who has guided the agency since 1968 and from whom Crockett assumed the agency's top post in 2023.

"We've undergone a company-wide reorganization touching every level of our business that has made us a stronger, more competitive agency, and our leadership team has also gone through an evolution to lead this important restructuring effort. Ultimately, the changes we've made mirror both the dynamic culture within Mower and the diverse needs of our clients," commented Crockett. "These new hires and the well-deserved promotions of our employee owners reinforce our commitment to always raise the bar, and I'm excited for Mower to embark on this new chapter with such a talented and dedicated team at the helm."

This year has also brought the promotion of Marjorie Freer to Senior Vice President, Human Resources, and welcomed key strategic hires to the agency. New employee owners include Stacey Kelly, Director of Integrated Production and Denise Rasberry, Senior Producer to Mower's Production department, Maggie Attea as Associate, Performance Marketing for the agency's Connections Planning department and Lily Richardson as Assistant Account Executive for the Public Relations & Public Affairs group.

From left: Senior Vice President, Human Resources Marjorie Freer, Director of Integrated Production Stacey Kelly, Senior Producer Denise Rasberry, Associate, Performance Marketing Maggie Attea and Assistant Account Executive, Public Relations Lily Richardson

About Mower

Mower is a 100% employee owned and digitally integrated independent marketing, advertising and public relations agency. Women-led, it has professional staff in 18 cities throughout the U.S. With the mission of Making Fierce Friends between brands, customers and stakeholders, Mower delivers strategic insights and counsel, digital solutions, smart creative and award-winning results to clients in a wide range of industries and service sectors, including Energy & Sustainability, Healthcare, Financial Services, Travel & Tourism, Building & Construction, and Transportation & Logistics. It has earned top industry accolades from Clio, Cannes and ANA B2 awards and is the only full-service independent agency ranked in Ad Age, B2B Marketing, PRWeek and Chief Marketer. Mower is part of two global agency networks- thenetworkone and IPREX -as well as the 4A's .

