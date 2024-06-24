Kingsbarn Realty Capital: Kingsbarn Completes Value-Add Program at the University of Oregon Student Housing Community

Ducks Village Gets Upgrades for all 650 Beds and the Common Areas; Boosts Occupancy to 96%

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2024 / Kingsbarn Capital & Development ("Company" or "Kingsbarn") announced it has completed the renovation of Ducks Village (the "Property"), a 650-bed student community serving the University of Oregon in Eugene. Located just northwest of downtown Eugene, Oregon, adjacent to the university, Ducks Village offers students a mix of one-, two-, three-, and four-bedroom, fully furnished suites.



The value-add program included interior renovations such as new stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, new cabinets, new HVAC units, smart home features and Nest thermostats and new LED lighting. Additionally, Kingsbarn made many improvements to the common areas, including an upgraded clubhouse and fitness center, the addition of a dog park, new pool furniture, the addition of an outdoor kitchen, new signage, and upgraded internet throughout the Property.

Ducks Village was built in 1995, and Kingsbarn is pleased to have modernized the Property to improve students' quality of life and make the Property more energy-efficient and environmentally friendly. "Making our properties more sustainable is an essential step in ensuring we're not only providing value to our tenants but also contributing positively to the environment," stated Phil Mader, CIO of Kingsbarn. "Our goal is to create spaces that thrive economically and ecologically, embodying our responsibility to the next generation and the planet." Kingsbarn invested $7M into the renovation and upgrades. Ducks Village is now 96% occupied.

