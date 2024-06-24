Dr. Vanessa J. Ervin Joins PB Financial Corporation and Providence Bank Board of Directors

PB Financial Corporation (OTCQX:PBNC) ("PB Financial"), the holding company for Providence Bank, have both appointed Dr. Vanessa J. Ervin to their Board of Directors, announced Providence Bank President and CEO Ted E. Whitehurst. This appointment follows PB Financial's merger with Coastal Bank & Trust, where Ervin was a founding member of Coastal Bank & Trust Board of Directors.

Whitehurst commented, "We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Ervin to the Board. Her deep understanding of the communities we serve and her commitment to their well-being will be invaluable as we continue to grow Providence Bank."

Dr. Ervin is a native of Chicago, Illinois. Since 1991, she has served as the president and chief executive officer of Carobell, Inc., a private nonprofit healthcare provider in Jacksonville, North Carolina, that delivers 24-hour quality care statewide to individuals with severe or profound intellectual developmental disabilities.Her accomplished career includes receiving two North Carolina Hospital Association State Awards: the NCHA Trustee Merit Award of the Year and the NCHA Trustee of the Year Service Award. She was named to Becker's Hospital Review list of African American Leaders to Know. She previously served as a hospital commissioner and chairman of the Board of Directors for Onslow Memorial Hospital Authority.

She holds a Doctor of Ministry degree from Covenant Theological Seminary and dual Master's degrees in Rehabilitation Administration and Business Administration from the University of San Francisco. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in Special Education from the University of New Mexico.

PB Financial had total assets of $1.016 billion, loans of $860.3 million and total deposits of $805.0 million as of March 31, 2024. Providence Bank is a state-chartered community bank headquartered at 450 N. Winstead Avenue in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, with branches in Rocky Mount, Tarboro, Nashville, Wilson, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Holly Ridge, Morehead City, Richlands, and a loan production office in New Bern.

www.pbknc.com

For more information, contact: June 24, 2024

Ted E. Whitehurst, President and Chief Executive Officer

252.467.2990; TWhitehurst@pbknc.com

www.pbknc.com

SOURCE: PB Financial Corporation

View the original press release on accesswire.com