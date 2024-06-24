Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 24.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Premier American Uranium: Pure Portfolio Power!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
24.06.2024 22:14 Uhr
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dr. Vanessa J. Ervin Joins PB Financial Corporation and Providence Bank Board of Directors

ROCKY MOUNT, NC / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2024 / PB Financial Corporation (OTCQX:PBNC) ("PB Financial"), the holding company for Providence Bank, have both appointed Dr. Vanessa J. Ervin to their Board of Directors, announced Providence Bank President and CEO Ted E. Whitehurst. This appointment follows PB Financial's merger with Coastal Bank & Trust, where Ervin was a founding member of Coastal Bank & Trust Board of Directors.

Whitehurst commented, "We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Ervin to the Board. Her deep understanding of the communities we serve and her commitment to their well-being will be invaluable as we continue to grow Providence Bank."

Dr. Ervin is a native of Chicago, Illinois. Since 1991, she has served as the president and chief executive officer of Carobell, Inc., a private nonprofit healthcare provider in Jacksonville, North Carolina, that delivers 24-hour quality care statewide to individuals with severe or profound intellectual developmental disabilities.Her accomplished career includes receiving two North Carolina Hospital Association State Awards: the NCHA Trustee Merit Award of the Year and the NCHA Trustee of the Year Service Award. She was named to Becker's Hospital Review list of African American Leaders to Know. She previously served as a hospital commissioner and chairman of the Board of Directors for Onslow Memorial Hospital Authority.

She holds a Doctor of Ministry degree from Covenant Theological Seminary and dual Master's degrees in Rehabilitation Administration and Business Administration from the University of San Francisco. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in Special Education from the University of New Mexico.

PB Financial had total assets of $1.016 billion, loans of $860.3 million and total deposits of $805.0 million as of March 31, 2024. Providence Bank is a state-chartered community bank headquartered at 450 N. Winstead Avenue in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, with branches in Rocky Mount, Tarboro, Nashville, Wilson, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Holly Ridge, Morehead City, Richlands, and a loan production office in New Bern.

www.pbknc.com

For more information, contact: June 24, 2024
Ted E. Whitehurst, President and Chief Executive Officer
252.467.2990; TWhitehurst@pbknc.com
www.pbknc.com

SOURCE: PB Financial Corporation



View the original press release on accesswire.com

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.