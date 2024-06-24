Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2024) - Search Minerals Inc. (TSXV: SMY) ("Search" or the "Company") today announces the voting results of its 2024 annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting"), called by certain concerned shareholders of the Company, led by Joseph Lanzon (the "Concerned Shareholders"), which was held in person in Vancouver, British Columbia on June 21, 2024.

A total of 238,858,052 common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") were voted at the Meeting in person or by proxy, representing 57.24% of issued and outstanding Common Shares as at record date for the Meeting. The Company's shareholders voted in favor of fixing the number of directors at three (with 84.67% of the votes in favor) and for the election of all director nominees listed in the Concerned Shareholders' information circular. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are as follows:

Name of Nominee Votes For % of Votes For Votes Withheld % of Votes Withheld Joseph Lanzon 200,215,234 84.55% 36,592,818 15.45% Rohan Hazelton 200,208,234 84.54% 36,599,818 15.46% Diane Poole 236,691,555 99.95% 116,497 0.05%

The new Search Minerals Board of Directors is Joseph Lanzon, Rohan Hazelton and Diane Poole. The directors were elected to hold offices until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed.

Joseph Lanzon, a newly elected director of Search, stated: "We would like to thank all our supporters for the vote of confidence to make the necessary changes to move Search Minerals forward. Our immediate task will be to rectify our financial reporting and bring the Company up to date with all its regulatory filings. Once that is completed, we will seek to have Search's common shares reinstated for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange. We hope to work with all the requisite regulatory authorities to accomplish this goal and ask for your patience and support as we work through the process. We will be providing a more comprehensive news release once we have had the chance to review all Company books and records."

About Search Minerals Inc.:

Search Minerals is focused on finding and developing Critical Rare Earths Elements (CREE), Zirconium (Zr) and Hafnium (Hf) resources within the emerging Port Hope Simpson - St. Lewis CREE District of South East Labrador. Search controls two deposits (Foxtrot and Deep Fox), two drill ready prospects (Fox Meadow and Silver Fox) and numerous other REE prospects, including Fox Valley, Foxy Lady and Awesome Fox, along a 64 km long belt forming a REE District in Labrador.

Forward-Looking Information

