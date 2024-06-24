Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2024) - DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSX: DRT) (OTC: DRTTF) ("DIRTT" or the "Company"), a leader in industrialized construction, announced today its participation in the 2024 Canadian Climate Investor Conference (CCIC). The conference will take place on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, at the MaRS Discovery District in Toronto, Ontario. Mr. Benjamin Urban, President & CEO and Director of DIRTT, is scheduled to present at 8:55 am MST / 10:55 am EST.

"DIRTT looks forward to presenting at the 2024 Canadian Climate Investor Conference," said CEO Benjamin Urban. "Our products and digital tools empower organizations and construction and design leaders to build high-performing, adaptable interior environments. Our custom prefabrication transforms unique visions into adaptable spaces, helping clients achieve sustainability goals while preserving their investment for years to come."

The Canadian Climate Investor Conference, hosted by the Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange, brings together growth-oriented clean technology and renewable energy companies with climate-conscious investors to share ideas and accelerate the deployment of capital needed for a more sustainable future for Canadians. For a complete agenda and registration details, visit the conference website here: https://events.tsx.com/ccic/.

ABOUT DIRTT

DIRTT is a leader in industrialized construction. DIRTT's system of physical products and digital tools empowers organizations, together with construction and design leaders, to build high-performing, adaptable, interior environments. Operating in the workplace, healthcare, education, and public sector markets, DIRTT's system provides total design freedom, and greater certainty in cost, schedule, and outcomes. DIRTT's interior construction solutions are designed to be highly flexible and adaptable, enabling organizations to easily reconfigure their spaces as their needs evolve. Headquartered in Calgary, AB Canada, DIRTT trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "DRT".

